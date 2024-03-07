Graffiti Believed To Depict Deaths Of Jesse Baird & Luke Davies Removed By Sydney Council

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses distressing content.

Graffiti on a Sydney wall that depicted a person shooting a gun at two others with rainbow-coloured flames coming out of their heads has been quickly removed, following upset from the local community.

The graffiti, which some have suggested showed the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, appeared overnight on Tuesday on a wall in Earl Place, Kings Cross.

Police attended the scene early on Wednesday, and could be seen wearing forensics labels and dusting for fingerprints.

They remained at the scene for about seven hours.

“Police were called to Earl Place, Potts Point, following reports by a member of the public regarding offensive graffiti that had been painted on a wall,” NSW Police said in a statement.

The graffiti early on Wednesday morning. Image: Supplied.

Eyewitness reports also surfaced that the graffiti initially depicted the letters ‘FTP’, but this has not been confirmed.

Many in the local community have expressed shock over the image, which some believe depicted the alleged killing due to the appearance of the person holding the gun.

“I think it’s harmful for people to see, very confrontational,” local Jordan Healer told Gay Sydney News.

“This is abhorrent and so disturbing,” said another person.

The graffiti was covered with black plastic before being painted over by the City of Sydney council later on Wednesday.

It comes after NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged for the alleged double murder of Baird and Davies, following their disappearance late on February 19.

Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to police at Bondi Police Station later that week.

On February 27, police confirmed they had found two bodies in the search for the missing men. Police said the bodies were found near Bungonia, NSW, allegedly hidden in two surf bags covered with rocks and debris.

Lamarre-Condon is being held in remand, and has entered no pleas. He is due to appear in court in April.

Help is available.