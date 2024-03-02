300 Anti-Police Protesters Showed Up To Sydney’s Mardi Gras After Cops Reinvited To Take Part

An estimated 300 people showed up at Sydney’s Mardi Gras celebrations on Friday night to voice their opposition after NSW Police officers were allowed to join the festivities. According to a NSW Police statement, the officers have agreed to not march in uniform “in consideration of current sensitivities”.

It comes after the shock deaths of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird and a month after Vic Police clashed with protesters at the Midsumma Pride March.

What Police described as an “unauthorised protest” was organised by Pride in Protest and took place at the Sydney queer nightclub hub Oxford Street at around 8pm. The oranising group describes itself as “an activist collective who campaign for social justice in the queer community and beyond”.

Onlookers reported hearing chants of “No cops, no bigots,” per Nine.

“We saw cops hitting and shoving our friends and chosen family,” said Evan van Zijl, a member of the collective.

“We saw a police officer grab our friend, a trans woman, by her throat. We heard officers threatening to pepper spray a stationary, non-violent crowd.

“We sustained countless scrapes, cuts and bruises at the hands of these police officers, but are called unreasonable for asking that they not be invited to march with us in Mardi Gras tomorrow.”

NSW claims no one was reported as injured per news.com.au.

“﻿With the assistance of additional police, the crowd were directed to move onto the footpath. Those who did not comply with police directions were physically removed,” police said in a statement.

“The crowd later dispersed, with part of the group attending the Sydney Police Centre on Goulburn and Riley Streets, where they continued to protest.

“As the group dispersed, they moved onto Goulburn Street, again blocking vehicle traffic before police intervened moving them onto the footpath.”

NSW Police Officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the deaths of Davies and Baird.

The state’s Police Commissioner Karen Webb said on Monday that police are investigating the case as “domestic violence related”.

Police have described Lamarre-Condon as an ex partner of Baird, and said they had an “on-again, off-again” romantic relationship.

