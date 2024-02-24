Taylor Swift’s Surry Hills Dinner Now The Subject Of Police Probe Over Allegedly Dodgy Seccies

The security firm tasked with shielding Taylor Swift from the general public riff-raff of Sydney is being put under the microscope by New South Wales Police.

Authorities have reportedly begun a probe into the organisation to uncover whether or not it has been operating in NSW without a license.

The firm, known as CorpSec, is currently based in Queensland.

“Officers from the Security Licensing & Enforcement Directorate have commenced an investigation in relation to an alleged breach of the Security Industry Act 1997 occurring yesterday (Tuesday February 20, 2024) at Surry Hills,” said the NSW Police in a statement obtained by Sky News.

According to Bryan de Caires, the CEO of Australian Security Industry Association Limited, operating in a state without possessing that particular state’s license is against the law.

“You are exposing your client to reputational and brand damage and you are just taking a risk that is unnecessary,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

Yeah, look. I appreciate the sentiment but I highly doubt the PR juggernaut that is Taylor Swift will experience any damage to her reputation (sorry) on account of this. Somehow I feel like she has bigger fish to fry.

“This is a 12 billion dollar industry and there are 200,000 people working within the sector,” he continued.

“If we can’t properly validate who you are and what you’re background is, it’s a potential risk to the community. We just need tougher checks to lift the bar.”

Regardless, it’s pretty wild that this is happening, I mean, all this hullabaloo over a night out in Surry Hills!

Such relatable content. I wonder if she’ll write a song about it…

During her short time in Sydney, Taylor has managed to do about three months’ worth of tourism.

She’s also staying in perhaps the nicest hotel we’ve ever (digitally) laid eyes on, setting her back $38,000 per night.