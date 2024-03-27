Taylor Swift’s Dad Will Not Be Charged Over The Alleged Paparazzo Assault In Sydney

Taylor Swift‘s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, will not be facing charges following the allegations he assaulted a paparazzo at a Sydney wharf during the Eras Tour.

A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed on Wednesday that the pop star’s father will no longer face charges after he was accused of assaulting a photographer in Sydney’s Neutral Bay Wharf back in February.

“Officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command have conducted an investigation following a report of an assault at Neutral Bay Wharf,” the spokesperson said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“No further police action [will be taken].”

Towards the final days of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney, Scott Swift was accused of assaulting a paparazzo who was trying to snap pics of the Grammy-winning artist.

( Image source: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the incident took place on Tuesday, February 27. The publication also alleged that the paparazzo involved in the incident was Ben McDonald, a photographer and chief executive of Matrix Media Group who had been following the “Style” singer throughout her tour Down Under.

“I was just out on the job chasing Taylor,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas.”

He then alleged that Scott had taken a swing to his face.

“It was a shock … There was no need for it, the security had it under control. I’ll leave it in the police’s hands now,” he said.

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson from Taylor Swift told PEDESTRIAN.TV that “two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel.”

Swift nor McDonald have not publicly commented on this new development.

Image source: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT