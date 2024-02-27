Taylor Swift’s Dad Accused Of Assaulting ‘Aggressive’ Sydney Pap Trying To Snap A Pic

Taylor Swift‘s father Scott Kingsley Swift is currently being investigated by NSW Police for the alleged assault of a paparazzo in Sydney‘s Neutral Bay Wharf.

The incident reportedly involved a 51-year-old man and a 71-year-old man and took place at 2:30am on Tuesday.

“The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” a NSW Police spokesperson said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Scott Kingsley Swift. (Image: Getty)

According to the Herald, the 51-year-old involved in the incident is reportedly Ben McDonald, a paparazzo and cheif executive of the Matrix Media Group who has been following Taylor while she’s been in Australia for the Eras Tour.

He claimed that Taylor had been celebrating the end of her Australian shows with a cruise on Sydney Harbour, and she later disembarked with her family and friends at Neutral Bay on Sydney’s North Shore.

“I was just out on the job chasing Taylor,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas.”

Taylor performing at her final Sydney show. (Image: Getty)

He then alleged that the “Karma” singer’s father Scott Kingsley Swift threw a punch.

“It was a shock … There was no need for it, the security had it under control. I’ll leave it in the police’s hands now,” he said.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Taylor’s camp for comment.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel,” Taylor Swift’s spokesperson alleged to PEDESTRIAN.TV.