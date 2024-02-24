Taylor Swift’s First Sydney Show Was Buzzing W/ A-Listers & Of Course Some Aussie D-Listers Too

The stars were out to shine at Taylor Swift‘s first Eras Tour concert in Sydney on Friday night. Everyone from sports stars to chart-topping musicians and even an ex-prime minister made an appearance in the sold-out Accor Stadium.

Katy Perry was probably the biggest name in attendance, sharing this delightful backstage selfie with her old pal Taylor to her 206 million followers on Instagram.

Leading with the caption, “got to see an old friend shine tonight”, Katy dumped a series of mems from her night out in Sydney.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in a selfie that I’m told is not an Invisalign ad. Credit Katy Perry on Instagram.

This is an especially cute moment considering the pair’s checkered history.

For six years, during the 2010s the two singers were sworn enemies but decided to make amends in 2019 to set a better example for their fans.

Since then, Katy has openly voiced her support for Taylor’s new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

And SPEAKING of Travis. He was also there.

After arriving in Sydney on Taylor’s private jet just before 9am on Thursday following an overnight flight from Honolulu, the NFL Super Bowl 2024 winner was in fine form.

The champion tight end was featured in a separate insta dump living it up with singer Rita Ora and her husband, Hollywood director Taika Waititi.

Travis Kelce and Rita Ora facing the wrong direction. Credit Rita Ora on Instagram.

When your parents pick you up from the party & ur a tad sloshed but ur tryna hold it together. Credit Rita Ora on Instagram.

But wait, there’s more.

Just when you think the evening was a star-studded affair, an old thorn was spotted in Sydney amongst the roses.

Australia’s former PM Scott Morrison, who is currently clinging to his member of parliament Insta username (ScottMorrisonMP) before he leaves politics at the end of February, was also in attendance.

Scott Morrison showing his true allegiance via the medium of hat flags. Credit Scott Morrison on Instagram.

“Thanks Taylor Swift, a great night,” he wrote, which just shows you how much his captions have fallen off since his account stopped being managed by a small army of social media and PR professionals.

For context, this was his other most recent upload.

Anyway, that’s your Scott Morrison fix for the year done.

Feel free to tune out from here on.

Header image via Katy Perry/Instagram.