Scott Morrison Is Saying Goodbye To Politics And Don’t Let The Door Hit You On The Way Out Mate

Scott Morrison is reportedly resigning from politics, so allow us to be the first to say: see ya, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

The former Prime Minister and member for Cook is planning to resign from politics when parliament returns in February, the Nine newspapers reported. It’s not exactly a surprise, considering he led the Coalition to a spectacular loss at the 2022 election, but hey, he held on to his seat.

Morrison has yet to comment on the news.

The former PM first entered politics in 2013, holding a number of key portfolios before Steven Bradbury-ing his way into the top job in 2018. If you’ll recall, Peter Dutton successfully challenged Malcolm Turnbull for the Liberal Party leadership, but humiliatingly had the party decide they didn’t want him to lead, either. (Dutton is, of course, now the Opposition Leader.)

Morrison’s time as Prime Minister can really be summed up in six words: “I don’t hold a hose, mate.” He was a leader who shirked a key part of leadership, which is owning responsibility for the bad stuff — like fucking off to Hawaii during the worst bushfires Australia has ever seen.

At least now, Morrison will have more time to spend with his family and friends. And by friends we mean Mike Pence. Who is weirdly writing the foreword to his new book, for some reason.

Anyway. Put out your Fillet-O-Fish at Engadine Maccas, or however you choose to mark this moment. The future is yours.

More to come.