The Weather Forecast For Taylor Swift’s Aus Eras Tour Is Here If You Still Need To Plan Yr Outfit

To help all the Swifties who are making their holy pilgrimage to either Melbourne or Sydney for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, we’ve listed all weather forecasts so you can prepare to “Shake It Off”.

Oh my GAWD. It honestly feels like it was only yesterday that T-Swizzle dropped the announcement for the Aussie leg of the highly anticipated Eras Tour. And now it’s here.

via GIPHY

Although some hardcore fans might’ve prepped their outfits and transport yonks ago, there is always that factor of weather that comes into play. So to prep ya for the Eras Tour — whether you’re there to cry or dance your heart out — we’ve compiled a list of all the weather forecasts for the Eras Tour dates, as per the Baddies Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).

What will the weather be like in Melbourne for the Eras Tour?

Melbourne Night One: Friday, February 16

Night one of the Eras Tour is set to be mostly sunny, reaching a maximum of 25℃ and a minimum of 13℃. There is zero (YAY!) chance of rain, but there will be a chance of light winds — perfect if you’re grooving to EVERY song.

Melbourne Night Two: Saturday, February 17

Lucky number two. Swifties will be greeted to a partly cloudy day, with temperatures reaching a max of 26℃ and a minimum of 15℃. Although it’s hot and cloudy, you can expect no rain.

Melbourne Night Three: Sunday, February 18

Just like the last two nights, fans can expect NO RAIN. Similarly to night two, it’ll be a partly cloudy day with a max of 25℃ and 16℃. Yee-haw!

(Image source: Buda Mendes/TAS23 for TAS Rights Management )

What will the weather be like in Sydney for the Eras Tour?

As of writing, the BoM hasn’t uploaded the weather forecast for the Sydney dates, however, we did get some insight from the weather app, Accuweather.

Sydney Night One: Friday, February 23

According to our friends at Accuweather, Swifties in Sydney can expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching 26℃. It’ll be slightly cloudy, however there’s currently no rain on its radar.

Sydney Night Two: Saturday, February 24

Look. It’s not going to rain, but night five is forecast to be quite cloudy and humid. Punters can expect a max of 27℃, however things should cool off in the evening, dropping to 19℃.

Sydney Night Three: Sunday, February 25

Night six is looking to be a little wet, as Accuweather says that there will be morning showers, but it will be followed by a mostly cloudy and humid day, with temps reaching 27℃.

I reckon pack a poncho if you’re a bit worried about getting wet!

Sydney Night Four: Monday, February 26

Unfortunately for Swift’s final night, rain is expected to hit Sydney in the arvo. But don’t fret, it’s been described as a “little rain” so hopefully things won’t get too muddy and slippery for the Swifties waiting in line!

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 26℃ with cloudy skies.

READ MORE The Bride Whose Mate Ditched Her Wedding For Taylor Swift Has Shared A Sad Update On The Drama

Regardless of the weather, Swifties are expected to have a smashing time at the week-long Aussie leg of the Eras Tour.

Can’t wait to see everyone’s ‘fits and friendship bracelets! Should be a super wholesome moment for the Aussie Swiftie fandom.



Image source: Getty Images / Buda Mendes/TAS23