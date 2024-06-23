Prince William’s Dance Moves At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Goes Viral On TikTok

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is continuing to have its viral moments and this time around it’s Prince William who has sent the internet into hysterics with his Swiftie antics.

Over the weekend, Swift took England by storm through her highly-anticipated, highly sought-after Eras Tour. The “Style” singer’s concert is so hot right now that its kinda become a gathering place for other celebs like Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness and Cara Delevingne, who were spotted attending the Wembley Stadium shows.

The Royal family, Prince William and two of his three kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also present at the Eras Tour.

READ MORE Sabrina Carpenter Slams Reports That She Had Beef With Taylor Swift After Starring In A SKIMS Campaign

Hours after the concert, Prince William went viral on TikTok for his cheeky dance moves.

In a video shared by KK (@kkinldn), the British Royal was spotted literally shaking it off to Swift’s hit single “Shake It Off” in his little posh balcony at the Eras Tour.

“Shake it off Prince William,” the caption reads.

“He dances exactly how I expected him to dance,” one person wrote.

“I thought he went for his kids but it really was his birthday present,” a second TikToker commented.

“Prince William is the Swiftie we all needed. He is positively unhinged in the best of ways right here,” wrote a third.

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce in Royal Family selfie

The viral footage comes alongside Swift’s viral selfie with the Royal family, where she finally Instagram launched her NFL boo Travis Kelce.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she wrote.

(Image source: Instagram / @taylorswift)

Look, I know nothing about how the line to the throne works, but it’s interesting to know that the UK’s future king is a ‘yuge Swiftie.