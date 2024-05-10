Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Has Kicked Off Again & Fans Have Noticed A Lot Of Changes To The Show

Taylor Swift is back on the road after taking a break from concerts and dropping her new album The Tortured Poets Department — and fans have noticed her return marks a few changes made to the Eras Tour.

The two-year-long tour began last March, and just resumed by kicking off its European leg in Paris.

As Aussies probably know by now, the performances in each city rarely vary. Though there are “surprise songs” and slight variations of costumes, for the most part Taylor’s sets are the same.

However, with the release of a whole new album just before the European leg of her tour, fans have suspected there may be some changes to the Eras tour — and it looks like they were right.

Taylor Swift’s new Eras Tour looks

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a bunch of new outfits Taylor debuted during the Paris concert.

There’s footage of a white dress that appears to be made of pages containing lyrics from The Tortured Poets Department, and Taylor wore a new sparkly orange bodysuit for “Lover”.

New outfits Taylor Swift wore for the European leg of her Eras Tour. Images: Getty.

Keeping on with the sparkly theme, Taylor wore a black dress with gold and white fringes, a glittering pink and blue two piece (very Barbiecore), a new navy blue bodysuit for Midnights, and a pink and gold gown for Speak Now.

–a clear pic of the new speak now dress pic.twitter.com/6vifNA0ae2 — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) May 10, 2024

Glitter, glitter and more glitter. Images: Getty.

She also wore a long yellow gown, and a pink dress, and changed up the slogan on the tee she wears in “22”: it now says “This IS NOT Taylor’s Version”.

Wow, it’s truly astounding how many outfits one person can wear in one show. Images: Getty.

New Eras Tour setlist

According to @tswifterastour, an unverified fan account that is remarkably accurate in its reporting on all things Eras Tour, the new official setlist for the European Eras Tour is as follows:

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute)

Enchanted

…Ready For It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

cardigan

betty

champagne problems

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

marjorie

willow

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

But Daddy I Love Him

So High School

Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Surprise Song 1

Surprise Song 2

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Sh*t

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

These are the songs that were added to the setlist in Paris:

But Daddy I Love Him

So High School

Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

These are the songs that were cut from the set list:

The Archer

Long Live

The 1

The last great American dynasty

‘Tis the damn season

Tolerate it

Changes to songs and performances in the Paris Eras Tour Concert

Fans are in quite a tizzy about changes and new additions to certain performances in last night’s concert in Paris.

Footage of the night on social media has revealed that Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department set consists of a spooky version of Taylor, as well as a “theatre performance”. Peep the videos below.

and she ends the ttpd set with a theater performance of i can do it with a broken heart! https://t.co/TCvGmuGiFI — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) May 9, 2024

Fans said some of Taylor’s older songs were also changed, including “Speak Now”, “Folklore”, “Evermore” and “Willow”.

+forgot to add that she added thunder during willow and changed rep outro

pic.twitter.com/wicrhLkND6 — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) May 9, 2024

Taylor also introduced heaps of new props too, including a spaceship, a marching band and a massive white metal bed frame.

And considering this was just in the first show of the European leg of the Eras Tour, I expect there are still more surprises that await.