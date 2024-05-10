Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Has Kicked Off Again & Fans Have Noticed A Lot Of Changes To The Show

By

Soaliha Iqbal

Published

Taylor Swift is back on the road after taking a break from concerts and dropping her new album The Tortured Poets Department — and fans have noticed her return marks a few changes made to the Eras Tour.

The two-year-long tour began last March, and just resumed by kicking off its European leg in Paris.

As Aussies probably know by now, the performances in each city rarely vary. Though there are “surprise songs” and slight variations of costumes, for the most part Taylor’s sets are the same.

However, with the release of a whole new album just before the European leg of her tour, fans have suspected there may be some changes to the Eras tour — and it looks like they were right.

Taylor Swift’s new Eras Tour looks

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a bunch of new outfits Taylor debuted during the Paris concert.

There’s footage of a white dress that appears to be made of pages containing lyrics from The Tortured Poets Department, and Taylor wore a new sparkly orange bodysuit for “Lover”.

New outfits Taylor Swift wore for the European leg of her Eras Tour. Images: Getty.

Keeping on with the sparkly theme, Taylor wore a black dress with gold and white fringes, a glittering pink and blue two piece (very Barbiecore), a new navy blue bodysuit for Midnights, and a pink and gold gown for Speak Now.

Glitter, glitter and more glitter. Images: Getty.

She also wore a long yellow gown, and a pink dress, and changed up the slogan on the tee she wears in “22”: it now says “This IS NOT Taylor’s Version”.

Wow, it’s truly astounding how many outfits one person can wear in one show. Images: Getty.

New Eras Tour setlist

According to @tswifterastour, an unverified fan account that is remarkably accurate in its reporting on all things Eras Tour, the new official setlist for the European Eras Tour is as follows:

  • Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
  • Cruel Summer
  • The Man
  • You Need To Calm Down
  • Lover
  • Fearless
  • You Belong With Me
  • Love Story
  • 22
  • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  • I Knew You Were Trouble
  • All Too Well (10 Minute)
  • Enchanted
  • …Ready For It?
  • Delicate
  • Don’t Blame Me
  • Look What You Made Me Do
  • cardigan
  • betty
  • champagne problems
  • august
  • illicit affairs
  • my tears ricochet
  • marjorie
  • willow
  • Style
  • Blank Space
  • Shake It Off
  • Wildest Dreams
  • Bad Blood
  • But Daddy I Love Him
  • So High School
  • Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?
  • Down Bad
  • Fortnight
  • The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  • I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
  • Surprise Song 1
  • Surprise Song 2
  • Lavender Haze
  • Anti-Hero
  • Midnight Rain
  • Vigilante Sh*t
  • Bejeweled
  • Mastermind
  • Karma

These are the songs that were added to the setlist in Paris:

  • But Daddy I Love Him
  • So High School
  • Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?
  • Down Bad
  • Fortnight
  • The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  • I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

These are the songs that were cut from the set list:

  • The Archer
  • Long Live
  • The 1
  • The last great American dynasty
  • ‘Tis the damn season
  • Tolerate it

Changes to songs and performances in the Paris Eras Tour Concert

Fans are in quite a tizzy about changes and new additions to certain performances in last night’s concert in Paris.

Footage of the night on social media has revealed that Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department set consists of a spooky version of Taylor, as well as a “theatre performance”. Peep the videos below.

Fans said some of Taylor’s older songs were also changed, including “Speak Now”, “Folklore”, “Evermore” and “Willow”.

Taylor also introduced heaps of new props too, including a spaceship, a marching band and a massive white metal bed frame.

And considering this was just in the first show of the European leg of the Eras Tour, I expect there are still more surprises that await.

