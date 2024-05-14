Red Rooster Is Slinging Free Pies This Month & Chicken Run Don’t Walk To Grab One

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Red Rooster to let you know about its new Chicken and Gravy Pie.

The humble pie is one of Australia’s great culinary contributions. What’s not to love about the holy trinity that is meat, gravy and pastry? Whether you’re at the footy, grabbing a quick lunch, or looking for a hearty meal while treating a winter cold, nothing beats a good ol’ pie.

But what if I told you that there’s a brand new pie coming out that will quickly become a classic winter treat?

That’s right, Red Rooster has teamed up with pie legends Four’N Twenty to create a brand new Chicken and Gravy Pie. Say goodbye to that old chicken pie loaded with mushy peas and boiled chicken. This limited-edition pie is filled with delicious roast chicken and rich gravy.

To celebrate the launch of the Red Rooster x Four’N Twenty collab Chicken and Gravy Pie, Red Rooster will be slinging free pies for the next four weeks.

If you wanna get your hands on one of these for free, text ‘THE ROOSTER’S CALLING’ to 0475 111 222 every Wednesday from May 15th until June 5th. The text line opens at 11 am and closes at 2 pm each Wednesday. The first 250 people to text in each week will receive a message back with a unique code that entitles you to one free pie.

The voucher can only be redeemed via the Red Rooster app to collect in-store. FYI winners, your unique code is valid for four days only and will close the following Sunday at midnight or whilst stocks last. If you miss out on a code, you’ll have to reach out to the text line again the following week, but don’t worry, you’ll be given a heads-up.

The Chicken and Gravy Pie will only be available for a limited time across Red Rooster restaurants, so be sure to grab one while you can.

Best of luck friends, and I hope this helps you stay warm this coming winter.

Check out the T&Cs here.