10 Cars From Pop Culture I’d Love To Ride Around In If I Suddenly Became A Millionaire

I was having a bit of a daydream the other day, as you do, and started to think about all the things I’d do if I became a millionaire. I’d love nothing more than to drive around town in a truly iconic car – like the jeep from Clueless, a retro DeLorean from Back to the Future or even zip around in the hilarious stair car from Arrested Development. Imagine rocking up to your next family event in that!

It’s an unlikely fantasy, but I’ve decided to share my top ten picks for the pop culture cars I’d want in my own collection. Buckle up, because we’re going off-road.

The Bluth Stair Car from Arrested Development

I want this car SO badly. (Image: Fox)

I had to include this one. The Bluth Stair Car from Arrested Development is one of the most iconic vehicles in pop culture, and it even popped up in Captain America: Civil War. It’s practical for anyone needing some mobile stairs – I can’t say I’ve ever thought to myself, “Wow. If only I had mobile stairs for this very specific situation,” but you never know. The only risk would be having “hop-ons” hitch rides on the back… or you know, this could happen:

The Aston Martin DB5 from James Bond

Aston Martin is synonymous with James Bond. (Image: MGM)

You can’t have a James Bond movie without an Aston Martin, that would be just plain wrong. The sleek vehicle made its first appearance in the spy series way back in 1964 in the iconic flick Goldfinger. I’d want the exact replica from the films though, so I could have nifty gadgets like an ejector seat, bullet-proof exterior and tyre slashers. I’d be able to weasel my way out of speeding tickets as well by using the revolving number plate feature.

A replica of the James Bond vehicle was put up for sale a few years ago, with the price guide estimated to be about $5 million.

The Patty Wagon from SpongeBob SquarePants

Obsessed with this entire vibe. (Image: Nickelodeon)

I know it’s a cartoon, but surely somebody would be able to build me a replica of SpongeBob’s cute little burger car. It runs on a fuel-injected deep fryer and also has tomato sauce and mustard dispensers as exhaust pipes. The pedals are shaped like spoons and the key looks like a spatula. Incredible.

Cher’s Jeep from Clueless

“Hello! That was a stop sign.” (Image: Paramount Pictures)

I’d get a replica of Cher’s Jeep to drive around and pretend I was actually in the movie. Cruising around town while reciting the film’s best lines with my friends? Honestly, I can’t think of a better way to spend an afternoon than “rollin’ with the homies”.

The Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo

The perfect road trip vehicle doesn’t exi- (Photo: WB)

I’ve gone on a road trip in an unofficial Mystery Machine campervan before, but to get an actual replica would be sick. Imagine grabbing your pup and going on a little ghost hunt!

Airbnb and Matthew Lillard – who played Shaggy – held a competition back in 2022 for fans to rent the legendary Mystery Machine. So, you know, there’s also the option to rent the Mystery Machine out as a little side hustle.

The DeLorean from Back to the Future

Where we’re going, we don’t need roads. (Image: Universal)

Obviously I’d love to use the DeLorean from Back to the Future to time travel, but failing that, this car just looks so damn cool. It’s probably one of the most famous cars in pop culture history, and car enthusiasts love to build replicas. They’re not cheap though, with a DeLorean replica selling for $159,088 USD (roughly $240,597 AUD) back in 2021.

Mia Thermopolis’ Mustang from The Princess Diaries

I want one of these, but with brakes. (Image: Disney)

The scene where Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) drives Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) around in her battered up 1966 Mustang Convertible is etched into my brain. When the car literally falls apart at the top of a steep hill in San Francisco, seeing the pair crash into a tram is comedy gold. And of course, Queen Clarisse knighting the police officers with the broken handbrake to get out of trouble is iconic. For my replica though, I’d request brakes that actually work.

The Batmobile from Batman

I’d feel like a badass in this one. (Image: WB)

Another gadget-heavy vehicle I’d love to pop in my garage is the Batmobile. It can rocket-jump, is armed with weapons, and in the Christopher Nolan era, it turned into a motorcycle after it crashed. The fact I can’t drive a motorcycle is irrelevant. Just let me have this fantasy, please!

The Ford Explorer from Jurassic Park

I’ve got the Jurassic Park theme song in my head already. (Image: Universal)

I’d drive this SUV around while blasting the music from Jurassic Park through my speakers. The fluorescent green, yellow and red paint is classic, and I’d get to feel like I’m on a safari every day. Plus, I could scream “watch out for the T-Rex” to random people on the street and cause a riot.

The Gigahorse from Mad Max Fury Road

I don’t know if I’d drive this vehicle, or if it would drive me. (Image: Village Roadshow)

I’d actually be scared to drive this mammoth beast, but you know when people in big cars cut you off or tail you way too closely? I’d take note of which drivers have been doing this, then mosey on up beside them in this ‘yuge car. What a great way to restore some order to the roads!

