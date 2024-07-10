10 Of The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch This Winter While You’re Hibernating On The Couch

I absolutely despise winter. I hate being cold 24/7, getting drenched in the rain and crying when I receive my power bill. There’s one teeny tiny bright spark in all of this though, and it’s the fact I can hunker down and rot on the couch swaddled in approximately fifty blankets.

For an introvert like me, it’s the perfect time to get reacquainted with my TV and speak to absolutely nobody. Paramount+ has become my latest obsession because there’s such a range of good content on there. From my guilty pleasures (read: trashy reality TV) to the latest blockbusters, there’s plenty to keep you busy while staying nice and dry inside.

I’ve put together a list of the top binge-worthy shows and movies, so without further ado, let’s get into it!

Fake

Aussie drama Fake has just dropped. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

Starting the list strong with a creepy Aussie drama starring Asher Keddie and David Wenham that just landed last week. There’s eight riveting episodes of Fake to sink your teeth into, so it’s perfect for you to binge your heart away.

It’s about a woman who falls hard and fast for a mystery man, but all is not as it seems. The description says Asher’s character Birdie Bell finds herself “suppressing the instinct” when things don’t add up, in “favour of the intoxicating fantasy” her lover feeds her.

Ooooh, sounds intriguing! It’s inspired by the Stephanie Wood book of the same name, and it’ll give you a swift reminder to be alert when you’re next scrolling through Hinge.

Knuckles

Knuckles is goofy, silly and fun. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

Need something a bit lighter? I’ve got you. Knuckles is full of action and comedy, plus it’s based around the coolest character from the Sonic The Hedgehog universe – Knuckles the Echidna.

Adam Pally plays man-child and bumbling idiot Wade Whipple, who Knuckles takes pity on and decides to help train up. If you’re on the fence, THE Idris Elba voices Knuckles. You’re welcome.

South Park

You’ll never get bored with these guys to keep you company. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

There’s also the entire 26 seasons of South Park to tide you over this winter. If you’ve somehow seen all of those, there are six hilarious exclusive movie-length events available to stream. The latest one, South Park: The End of Obesity is honestly SO wild.

It tackles the popularity of diabetes drug Ozempic, the broken American healthcare system and has people uhhh, well… defecating out of their ears. Plus, Lizzo gets a few shoutouts and she even watched part of the special!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

I may not be the target audience for this one, but damn, I loved it. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem is one of those kids’ films that are actually super adult-friendly. I’m not gonna lie, I loved it. It’s so FUN! It’s rated 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, so the critics agree with me, okay?! It follows everyone’s fave teenage turtles as they try to save New York from a crime syndicate.

The voice cast is stacked, with indie darling Ayo Edebiri voicing April O’Neil, and other celeb cast like Paul Rudd, Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne and Giancarlo Esposito absolutely killing it. Pizza, talking turtles and a giant rat. What’s not to love?

Plus, the new Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated show hits the platform soon, which bridges the gap between TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and the sequel set to land in 2026.

The Challenge

Grabbing my popcorn. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

Where are my reality TV lovers at? There are eight different versions of The Challenge on Paramount+, including The Challenge: World Championship, The Challenge Argentina and The Challenge UK. All your fave reality TV contestants come together to compete in a brutal show, tackling some wild challenges and ending in some spicy eliminations. And of course, there’s the relationship ~drama~. I’m talking steamy hookups, bitter falling-outs and more.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Could I do these stunts? Absolutely not. Will I yell at the TV when they stuff up? You betcha. (Image: Paramount+)

If you’re craving a blockbuster with massive stunts that’ll keep you glued to the TV for hours, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is the one for you. Much has been said about Tom Cruise’s stunt where he drives a motorcycle off a mountain, and it has to be seen to be believed. It’s epic, terrifying, and it’s definitely one of the highlights of the film.

School Spirits

Underrated show! (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

This drama stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, as she investigates her disappearance from the afterlife. She joins a bunch of other teens stuck in limbo at high school and is filled with mystery, intrigue and multi-faceted characters. There’s a big twist, with some fans saying it’s the best payoff they could’ve ever imagined.

Plus, the streamer has renewed it for a second season! School Spirits season two goes into production this year and will premiere at some point on Paramount+.

Top Gear Australia

This show will get your heart rate UP. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

Wanna go travelling from the comfort of your own home? Our three Aussie hosts Beau Ryan, Jonathan LaPaglia and Blair ‘Moog’ Joscelyne head to some luxe destinations for the reboot of Top Gear Australia, like the south of France, Italy, Switzerland, Colombia and more.

There’s plenty of high-octane stunts in this one too, with the group driving $11 million race cars, driving tanks down the street and zooming around volcanoes. It’s a blast!

Jerry and Marge Go Large

This one is a fun watch. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

Raise your hand if you’ve ever dreamed of winning big with Lotto! In this cute comedy – based on a true story – Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening play a retired couple from Michigan, USA, who uncover a loophole with the lottery, allowing them to win BIG. It’s based off a HuffPost article of the same name, and it’s such a fun and easy watch.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

This one ~may~ give you nightmares. (Image: Paramount+ Australia)

On the total opposite end of the spectrum, if you feel like having nightmares, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will happily provide you with some of those. It’s set in 1969 and is a sequel to the popular Pet Sematary. It’s based on a Stephen King novel and it follows the character of Jud Crandall and his friends, as they try to battle an ancient evil taking over their hometown of Ludlow. It’s interesting to see how it ties into the previous films, and there are some pretty gory kills.

There are plenty of other options to check out, but I hope this list has helped supercharge your couch rotting time!

You can find all these shows and movies on Paramount+ now.