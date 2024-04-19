Taylor Swift, certified mad woman, has announced that she’s releasing not one, but TWO new albums today! That’s right folks, The Tortured Poets Department is a DOUBLE ALBUM with TWICE AS MANY SONGS! Um, hello Taylor Swift the Anthology!

ICYMI: shortly after the first part of the album dropped, another countdown timer appeared on Tay Tay’s Instagram.

The countdown was set to end exactly two hours after the first part of the album dropped (AKA 4pm AEST):

Taylor has now revealed that the timer was to the aforementioned second half of the album which contains a further 15 songs.

When does this woman sleep? Seemingly never! Which we established on her last album Midnights, which she released in 2022 and spawned her almighty Eras Tour that went on to make her a billionaire.

But seriously though, the gal must have a Time-Turner like Hermione did on Harry Potter. It’s not humanly possible to create this much music and tour the world and fall in love and survive breakups and have a million famous friends and play with your cats etc etc.

She is not human, I’m sure of it! She is a mastermind.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️,” she shared in an Instagram post that was dropped at the conclusion of the timer.

“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Taylor Swift The Anthology. (Credit: Instagram / Taylor Swift)

Well there you have it, folks!

The Tortured Poets Department — the Taylor Swift Anthology — is now available in its entirety on Spotify and Apple Music.

Happy dissecting!