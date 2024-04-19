Taylor Swift Fans Have Lit Up Social Media With Their Hysterical Reactions To Her New Album

By

Rebekah Manibog

Published

Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department has dropped and Swifties across X (formerly Twitter) are truly in chaos mode. It’s like that one scene in Community where Troy happily walks into that room on fire with a stack of pizza. That’s what X looks like right now.

Ever since Swift announced that she would be releasing The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys, fans have been foaming at the mouth for any content surrounding the mysterious project.

A day before it was released, the project leaked onto the internet and the reactions weren’t too great on X. However, it’s now out there in the world and a majority of fans are OBSESSED with the sultry album that’s been described as a “slutty folklore” before its initial release.

However, some fans can’t get over a specific lyric from the album’s titled track.

You see, when the album was first leaked, someone pointed out that Charlie Puth was mentioned.

The lyric reads: “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate. We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed Golden Retriever.”

READ MORE
That Leaked Taylor Swift Lyric Is Real & Why Is She Singing About Charlie Puth?

At the time there was no confirmation that it was a real lyric — or even if the leaked album was legit. But now, with the official album being released, it has been confirmed that Pootie Puth did indeed cop a mini shout-out from Mother Swift.

And fans are, erm, conflicted.

Look, I am a social Swiftie — baddies who listen to Taylor via social settings — so I would love it if someone could explain what this means because I wanna laugh too!!!

READ MORE
A Deep Dive Into Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriends & All The Spicy Songs She Wrote About Them

Although most fans are left bamboozled over the Puth name-drop, the album seems to be loved by Swifties overall! But I can’t wait to see which song reigns supreme.

…And if Puth gets some extra fame over the album’s titled track.

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

The Tortured Poets Department: The Exact Date & Time Of Release Across Every Australian State

The Tortured Poets Department: The Exact Date & Time Of Release Across Every Australian State

Entertainment
Aussie Influencer Karina Irby Says She ‘Accidentally’ Bought An Investment Property In Cooked Vid

Aussie Influencer Karina Irby Says She ‘Accidentally’ Bought An Investment Property In Cooked Vid

Entertainment
All 17 Farmer Wants A Wife Couples Still Blissfully Together After Meeting On The Show

All 17 Farmer Wants A Wife Couples Still Blissfully Together After Meeting On The Show

Entertainment
Insiders Close To Gypsy Rose Blanchard Have Shared The Wild Reason She Split From Ryan Anderson

Insiders Close To Gypsy Rose Blanchard Have Shared The Wild Reason She Split From Ryan Anderson

Entertainment