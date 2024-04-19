Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department has dropped and Swifties across X (formerly Twitter) are truly in chaos mode. It’s like that one scene in Community where Troy happily walks into that room on fire with a stack of pizza. That’s what X looks like right now.

Ever since Swift announced that she would be releasing The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys, fans have been foaming at the mouth for any content surrounding the mysterious project.

A day before it was released, the project leaked onto the internet and the reactions weren’t too great on X. However, it’s now out there in the world and a majority of fans are OBSESSED with the sultry album that’s been described as a “slutty folklore” before its initial release.

However, some fans can’t get over a specific lyric from the album’s titled track.

You see, when the album was first leaked, someone pointed out that Charlie Puth was mentioned.

The lyric reads: “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate. We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed Golden Retriever.”

At the time there was no confirmation that it was a real lyric — or even if the leaked album was legit. But now, with the official album being released, it has been confirmed that Pootie Puth did indeed cop a mini shout-out from Mother Swift.

And fans are, erm, conflicted.

Look, I am a social Swiftie — baddies who listen to Taylor via social settings — so I would love it if someone could explain what this means because I wanna laugh too!!!

Although most fans are left bamboozled over the Puth name-drop, the album seems to be loved by Swifties overall! But I can’t wait to see which song reigns supreme.

…And if Puth gets some extra fame over the album’s titled track.