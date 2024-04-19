Taylor Swift’s Instagram Has A Hidden Countdown On It And Fans Have No Clue What It’s For

After months of anticipation Taylor Swift just dropped her newest album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). However, immediately after the album arrived, there was a mysterious countdown timer on Swift’s social media pages. Oh boy, did she have something BIG planned.

Turns out that not only was TTPD a single album, but a DOUBLE ALBUM. Two hours after she seemingly released the “full” highly anticipated new set of tracks, our lord and Tay-viour released another additional FIFTEEN SONGS.

IT’S A DOUBLE ALBUM BABY!!!

What was the countdown on Taylor Swift’s Instagram?

If you went to Queen Swift’s Instagram page (@taylorswift) after the first drop of songs from TTPD and swipe down from the top of your screen, you’d see that the social media site had given her a special secret display that featured the name of her most recent album of bops.

This little nod to the world-dominating superstar’s latest project is super cute, of course, but there’s more.

Because if you clicked on the words The Tortured Poets Department, suddenly a second secret display came up on your screen revealing a confusing new treat for Swifties.

A mysterious timer, counting down the seconds until… WHAT???

AND NOBODY KNEW WHAT WAS GOING ON?!?!?! TAYLOR YOU EVIL GENIUS?!?!?!

I’m still listening to the new tracks (I had to take a break after “But Daddy I Love Him”) and am still emotionally preparing myself for what the rest of what TTPD has in store for me, and you’re telling me there’s something MORE???

Taylor Swift, I love you, but please, this is too much for a gal to handle.

The countdown ended at 4pm AEST.

Given that this time is 2am in Eastern America, some Swifties suspected that it could be even more special 2am tracks from Taylor.

AND IT WAS.

Another potential theory was that the it could be the release of a music video, which would be a massive surprise as Swift has already said that the first video — for “Fortnight” with Post Malone — will drop at 8pm in US time.

Good luck on your now SUPER EXTENDED listening party, fellow Swifites.

Let’s just hope it’s nothing to do with Charlie Puth…