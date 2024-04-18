Swifties Have Gone Full Goblin Mode Over An Alleged Leaked Tortured Poets Department Lyric

Swifties are in full goblin mode after Taylor Swift‘s newest album The Tortured Poets Department was allegedly leaked online and the internet is dragging the pop sensation over a cheeky little lyric.

We’re only a day — literally mere hours if you’re really reading into the time — from the release of Swift’s highly-anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The sultry new project is tipped to be packed to the brim with references to Swift’s relationship and break-up with Joe Alwyn, with some folks speculating that the sound will be a “slutty folklore”. How wild!

However, in true entertainment chaos fashion, the album has allegedly leaked onto the internet. Although I’ve yet to come across a whisper of Swift from her fresh album, there’s one lyric that has sent both Swifties and the general public into hysterics.

Before I bless/curse you with the random, cooked line (hehe), I just want to state that this “leaked” piece from The Tortured Poets Department has not been confirmed to be a legit piece from the album. So, please, like with most “tea” takes, read with a grain of salt.

In a viral photo that has since circulated across X (formerly Twitter), Swift has seemingly mentioned fellow artist Charlie Puth in one of the tracks.

In the screenshot, the lyric reads: “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate. We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist. I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed Golden Retriever.”

Ever since the snippet spread across the internet like wildfire, without any hard evidence that it is indeed a real lyric from The Tortured Poets Department, netizens have been sharing their reactions to the random AF name-drop of Mr Pootie Puth.

Although the name drop seemed to come out of nowhere, Swifties have claimed it’s a nod to an inside joke or some Swift lore. However, no one seems to be explaining the damn relation or the backstory as to why she would give Puth a shout-out.

Did Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department really leak?

Across X, snippets of what is allegedly The Tortured Poets Department can be found. But some fans have argued that it appears to be AI-generated sound bits.

According to Daily Mail, the album was reportedly leaked via a shared Google Drive link which contained the full album. The leak has yet to be verified by Swift’s camp.

So, that being said, TAKE THE LEAKS WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.

If you’re left dazed and confused about the mysterious Puth lyric — like me — don’t fret. You still have a couple of hours left before the album drops and hopefully, Queen Swift will fill us normies in on the tea.

Until then, I’m just going to binge-watch all of Swift and Travis Kelce‘s Coachella antics.

Image source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon