The poster boy for Earth’s biggest himbos, Travis Kelce, AKA Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend, has been announced as the host for Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? and I swear, this is the most perfect example of a juxtaposition.

Earlier today, it was announced that the Super Bowl champ would be taking on the exciting game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? which is a spin-off of the iconic Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? series.

Although it’s exciting to see Kelce take a tackle at hosting, it is quite funny to learn that he’s in charge of a show based on brains.

READ MORE Taylor Swift Enjoyed Sydney Zoo So Much, She Went Back The Next Day With Her BF Travis Kelce

Look, I’m not judging a book by its cover — and honestly, I’m not claiming to be the next Albert Einstein because my ATAR was shocking — but Kelce is known for his himbo personality!!!

Remember when old mate was first revealed to be dating Tay Tay and all the swifties began digging up Kelce’s old tweets? The chaotic flurry of old tweets is the epitome of Ken-ergy.

But hey, pondering on it further, it’ll be interesting to see him host a show based on edumication. I feel like he and I will be learning about topics and subjects while he reads out all the questions about science, math and geography!

Anyway, if you’re keen to see the NFL champ take on his first hosting gig, we’ve wrangled up all the information you need to know about Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Here’s everything you need to know about Travis Kelce’s Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? series

What is the Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? about?

As stated previously, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? is a spin-off of the iconic game show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

On Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?, a contestant will be tasked with answering 11 questions that are based on a primary school curriculum for a $100,000 prize.

The celebrities will not be competing against the contestant, they’ll just be there to help out the normies. This can include “cheating” and a cheeky celeb discussion before answering the final question, which is worth $100,000 and is at a “6th-grade level”.

Which celebrities are appearing on Travis Kelce’s Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Unfortunately, there are no cast lists out yet, but it is mentioned that the classroom of stars will include folks from the stage, screen and sports.

Look, if I’m gonna trust any celeb when it comes to edumication, best believe I’m dialling up Miranda Cosgrove OR Dr Bridget Mendler. IYKYK.

Where can we watch Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

The 20-episode series will be available on Prime Video. Unfortunately, it seems there’s no air date just yet, BUT the show will be available in more than 240 countries and territories across the globe.

Is this Travis Kelce’s first time on TV?

Nope! Back in 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs player actually had his own Bachelor-style dating show titled Catching Kelce.

Kelce also hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

Although it’s not his first time on reality TV, it is his first hosting gig on television.

When asked about his new big role, Kelce mentioned that he was excited to take on the reins of hosting.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter than a Celebrity,” he began.

“The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favourite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

I’m genuinely sooooo curious to see who will be on the lineup in the classrooms.

Will report as soon as it drops!

Image source: Getty Images / Kevin Sabitus