It’s the end of an era. After 13 seasons, one hit podcast, and one viral shirtless crowd leap, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 36-year-old broke the news in an emotional 45-minute press conference on ESPN, during which he struggled to hold back tears.

“I found it a great blessing to play in the most passionate sports town in America,” he said.

“The sense of urgency to win has pushed our organisation, fuelled it to take chances, fix problems and work tirelessly to win. At times you hate it as an athlete but when you’ve been through it enough, you learn to appreciate it.

“No one celebrates their own like the city of Philadelphia.”

Kelce began his career as a sixth-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2011, and is now regarded as one of the league’s best-ever centres.

He spent his entire career with Philadelphia, and helped the team win their first Super Bowl in 2018, before appearing at a second last year. He was also named a first-team All Pro six times, something achieved by only four other centres.

Kelce also became well-known for his exploits off field, particularly for an expletive victory speech after the 2018 Super Bowl win.

Eagles owner said Jeffrey Lurie Kelce gave the team “everything he had”.

“Jason was an incredible football player,” he said.

“A future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere. But has there ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, a city and a team?”

He made his retirement announcement in a packed room that included his parents and brother Travis Kelce. The pair have become two of the most popular players in the NFL, with their New Heights podcast ending as the sixth biggest podcast in the United States last year.

They also have their own documentary, have appeared on Saturday Night Live and have even released their own Christmas song.

“We were a small family, it was really my brother and I our whole lives,” Kelce said of his relationship with his brother.

“There’s no chance I would be here without the bond Travis and I share. It’s only too poetic that I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love – I knew that relationship all too well.”

Although Kelce didn’t confirm plans for his retirement, it’s believed he could enter broadcasting with multiple networks reportedly approaching him earlier this year.