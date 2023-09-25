When the rumours started swirling that Taylor Swift was dating NFL player Travis Kelce I didn’t really believe it. I felt like there was no evidence. And honestly, Miss Swift is an expert at staying out of sight unless she wants to be seen. But now that Taylor has been spotted hanging out with Travis’ mum at one of his team’s football games, I think we can safely say there is ~something~ going on.

But because I had no idea who the fuck this man was until late last week, let’s go on a journey together to find out, shall we?

Hot boy alert! Hot boy alert! (Image Source: Getty Images / Cooper Neill)

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is an American NFL footballer. He plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in a position which is genuinely called a “tight end”. In fact, he’s considered to be one of the best tight ends of all time, a title that I thought I held until now.

Back in 2016, Travis was on a dating show called Catching Kelce where 50 women from 50 states in the US vied for his love and attention. He dated the winner Maya Benberry for a little while before things fizzled between them.

Respectfully, 👀. (Image source: Getty Images / Michael Owens)



This year, he told The Pivot podcast that he regretted doing the dating show and that he was swayed into doing it for financial reasons.



“It was extremely awkward. I didn’t have much to say about what we were doing on the show. I turned down the show about a hundred times, which is what it felt like,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think I got portrayed as myself and there were a lot of things that made me uncomfortable about the show.



“I was asked to do more than what I wanted to. That doesn’t always work out great,” he concluded, adding that he wouldn’t go on reality television again.

Travis went on to have an off-and-on relationship with sports reporter and model Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022. And now, it seems like he’s dating our pop princess Taylor Swift. Bless up!



When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

The rumours kicked off when Travis recounted a story on the podcast he shares with his fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On their New Heights pod, Travis revealed that he went to one of Taylor’s Eras Tour gigs back in July. He brought with him a friendship bracelet with his number on it for the “Blank Space” singer.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the pod.

“So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. if you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts there are friendship bracelets.



“I received a bunch of there being there but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me. So, I took it personal.”

Despite being unable to give his homemade bracelet to the singer, the rumours continued to pick up speed. And it was only made worse by his lil’ bro Jason joking to a radio station about it.

“I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” Jason told 94WIP Morning Show, per FOX 4.

“I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true,” he said, before clarifying that he was joking.



Jokes aside, Taylor and Travis must have got in contact because, on Sunday US time, Taylor was spotted supporting Travis at a Kansas City Cheifs Game sitting next to his mum, Donna Kelce.

Travis and Jason even shared a video of Taylor and Donna sitting together in the private box on their podcast’s X page with the caption: “Gotta love when Mama Kelce brings her friends to the game.”

Could Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just be friends?

In short, yes.

While we’re always very quick to assign romantic connections with whoever Taylor is in proximity with, the pair could just be friends. On September 12 a source told celebrity gossip big dogs Entertainment Tonight that the pair are not actually dating.

But it seems like a lot has happened since then. I’d argue that hanging with his mum could mean one of two things: they’re dating and it’s serious, or they’re not dating, it’s completely friendly and that’s why sitting next to his mum isn’t weird.



However, I will note that in the past Taylor has said that she’s a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, not the Kansas City Chiefs. And yet, she looked gorgeous wearing the team’s colours red and white.

Could this mean she’s just trying to be supportive of her new beau? Otherwise, she’d probably be at one of his brother Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles games with Donna, right?

Am I overthinking this? You better believe I am.

Anyway, it’s all food for thought, food for tummies. But don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted as soon as more info about the potential hot couple becomes available.