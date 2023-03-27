After much hypothesising, wishing, manifesting and getting overly (read: justifiably) emotional, the Shameless podcast and DeuxMoi may have dropped the spiciest Taylor Swift Australia Eras Tour update yet for fans of the chart-topper.

When are the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australian dates?

If you’ve been frantically googling “Taylor Swift Australia” then we’ve got good news for you.

In a Tweet posted on Saturday morning, the oracular gossip site hinted that the singer had already booked the country’s biggest stadium, the MCG, for her tour.

“Dates have been booked for Taylor at the MCG in Melbourne, Aus. So she’s definitely coming to Australia!” the Tweet read.

It’s impossible to know from the screenshot who the mystery informant is, whether they’re credible, or even what year the booking was (or wasn’t) made for.

Shortly after this, an anonymous individual claiming to work for the MCG sent the Shameless podcast a DM claiming TayTay is defs on her wayway.

“Hush Hush but I work for the MCG and dates have been booked in for Taylor,” they wrote.

Per the anon tea spiller, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer will be playing not one but TWO shows at the MCG.

At this point, any news is good news for fans who have been hanging out for a Taylor Swift Australia tour announcement for yonks, even if we can’t verify any of it.

And, if it’s any consolation, at least DeuxMoi has been right about these types of things before. Occasionally, anyway.

Regardless, there’s been no official confirmation on Australian tour dates but after seeing footage of the concert from people at the American dates, they’d better be announced ASAP.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Is there any footage of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour?

The first footage of the long-awaited is here, feat. vids of Hayley Williams, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone straight-vibing, and it has Aussie Swifties begging for a Taylor Swift Australia tour.

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 in the US, and based on the footage, it’s everything we wanted and more.

Peep Tay’s famous friends Hayley Williams of Paramore, Emma Stone and Gigi Hadid living their best lives at the show, via viral TikTok footage:

Hadid previously warned that she’d be “embarrassing” herself at the shows. So yeah, we were warned!

But hey, if Taylor Swift’s own pals can’t go HAM at her concerts, then who can?

“I’ll make it to a few [Eras tour dates],” she recently told E! News. “I try to make it to as many as I can.”

“I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show,” she admitted. “I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”

The HAIM gals were also in attendance as they’re her supporting act in the US.

They previously told PEOPLE that they’re keen on “backstage dance parties with Taylor.”

What is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour set list?

The official set list includes 44 songs (!!) and the Eras Tour is doing exactly what it promised — taking Swifties on a journey through all the musical eras of Taylor Swift.

The Eras Tour is the first tour for the pop star in five years, and she’s performing hit after hit for the duration of the show.

OG fans will be thrilled to see bops like “Enchanted” and “Fearless” both making the cut for the setlist.

There are tracks off of her fourth studio album Red, including “I Knew You Were Trouble” and the 10-minute (yes, 10-minute) version of “All Too Well”, so excuse me while I curl up into a ball and sob for the remainder of the day.

“Cruel Summer” also makes an appearance. I’ve never wanted to see someone dancing around on stage in a bedazzled leotard more in my life.

“Lavender Haze”, “Mirrorball” and “Style” are all confirmed for Eras and seriously, Taylor Swift knows what we want and she gives it to us.

Even “You Belong With Me” got some air time. 12-year-old me is screaming.

Tracks from every single album appear to be making the cut. Why doesn’t every artist structure their live performances like this?

The US leg of the tour wraps up in August of this year so hopefully we have some news on a Taylor Swift Australia tour soon. Until then, I’ll be replaying the vids from the concert for the next seven to 10 business days.

A ‘yuge thank you to all the overseas Swifties for the glorious footage from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour!

This tour is cracking up to be everything I could ever want in a T Swift tour, the song choices, the wardrobe changes, the set. Phenomenal, truly.

I guess now we wait with bated breath to see if all of this Taylor Swift Australia tour manifestation pays off…