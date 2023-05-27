Taylor Swift’s Midnights Vault Track ‘You’re Losing Me’ Has Leaked Online & BRB I’m Just Sobbing

You better check on that special Swifty in your life ‘cos Taylor Swift‘s “vault track”, AKA “You’re Losing Me”, has been leaked and the lyrics are sob-worthy.

Despite the pop star being super busy with her Eras Tour, Swift’s personal life has been making quite the buzz. Mostly because of A) her devastating breakup from long-time BF Joe Alwyn and B) the R Matty Healy dating rumours.

Earlier this week, the superstar made some extra buzz around her tour and her Midnights album, announcing that she would be dropping “Karma” featuring Ice Spice and “Snow On The Beach”, which has “more Lana Del Rey.”

In the exciting announcement, Swift also mentioned that fans who were attending the East Rutherford would be able to access a special edition CD that contained a “Midnights Vault Track” known as “You’re Losing Me.”

First things first, fans are already deciphering all the lyrics and linking them to Swift and Alwyn’s breakup.

The lyrics, which are now available on Genius.com, featured phrases like, “Do I throw everything we built or keep it? I’m getting tired even for a phoenix”, which to me sounds like Swift was wondering if a (their) relationship was worth saving.

The chorus to the vault track is quite simple, with Swift singing: “Stop, you’re losing me. Stop, you’re losing me. Stop, you’re losing me. I can’t find a pulse. My heart won’t start anymore.” The track’s chorus is obviously about someone who is losing their love for their significant other — which could be the case for Swift and Alwyn.

But it’s the bridge where Swifties truly think that the pop star was spilling the tea about her breakup. It’s also quite emotional as well, and lowkey, my heart kinda sank listening to it.

Anyways, in the bridge, Swift sings, “How long could we be a sad song? ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? I gave you all my best me’s, my endless empathy.”

Later down the bridge, Swift sings, “And I wouldn’t marry me either. A pathological people pleaser.” Fucking OUCH.

Since the was leaked, Swifties across the interwebs have shared their reactions — and again, I’m not a Swiftie, but this song has gotten me emotional.

More Swifties pulled a Nancy Drew and connected the vault track to her other songs, including “Lavender Haze”, “Paper Rings”, and more.

OFC, Neither Alwyn nor Swift has spoken out about the relationship, but fans think that this track is ‘yuge hint to the demise of their relo.

When rumours first surfaced of their breakup, Swifties believed the popstar had hinted at her relationship status throughout Midnights and her Eras Tour.

Breakups and hot goss aside, “You’re Losing Me” needs to be released from the vault IMMEDIATELY. It’s a phat track that features pure emotion that heartbroken girlies, like me, can relate to.

Photo: Getty Images / Scott Eisen/TAS23