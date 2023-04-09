As I’m sure you’re aware, Taylor Swift and her beau Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of good love and even greater love songs.

ICYMI: the acclaimed singer and her British actor hubby ended things a few weeks ago, but it was not a “dramatic” split, as per an exclusive scoop by Entertainment Tonight.

“The relationship had just run its course,” she source said. “It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Fans have since noticed that the singer may have been dropping hints that the relo is over at recent dates of her Eras Tour.

It’s been pointed out that she recently switched out her song “Invisible String” for “The 1” on her set list, the latter being a song about waxing lyrical over a breakup.

Here’s what the Swifties are saying on Twitter:

Wait …. Maybe that’s why she changed invisible string …… to THE 1 ……… pic.twitter.com/FqxbWgcplF — milo (@miloguerrav) April 8, 2023

switching out invisible string for the 1… pic.twitter.com/IIMl3pp7T2 — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) April 8, 2023

THINKING ABOUT HOW SHE SWITCHED OUT INVISIBLE STRING FOR THE 1…. pic.twitter.com/szYYX469mr — cam (@smackcam13) April 8, 2023

hold on cause taylor switched from invisible string (a song about hopeful love) to the 1 (a song about past love) on the set list… pic.twitter.com/NPm4kMgIJs — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) April 9, 2023

And here’s clue number two.

At a recent tour date, she appeared super devo while performing “Champagne Problems”.

“IS THIS WHY SHE WAS CRYING DURING CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS??? BECAUSE THEY BROKE UP? STOP NO I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THIS,” one fan pointed out.

IS THIS WHY SHE WAS CRYING DURING CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS??? BECAUSE THEY BROKE UP? STOP NO I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THIS pic.twitter.com/09PQu1dDis — dee🧣 (@taylorsdxylight) April 8, 2023

Following the announcement of the split, a heap of tea has been spilled by Deuxmoi.

Our goss queen has revealed that she was actually informed about the split earlier this week but didn’t share the tea because it was too fkn shocking to believe.

“Someone DMed me on Monday [alleging that] they broke up but I checked with someone and they said absolutely not true so I’m just going to tell everyone to wait to hear from PEOPLE mag,” she wrote.

Interestingly, the message from the anonymous tea spiller is pretty much word for word what the other tea spiller told Entertainment Tonight. Hm…

But wait, there’s more tea.

Another goss giver revealed to Deux that Taylor is now dating someone new.

“I have it on good authority that it’s true and she’s already seeing someone new,” they said. “Older and a bit more low-key.”

For more goss on the breakup, suss our article about what went down.