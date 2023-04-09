EVERYONE, STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. Taylor Swift and her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up.

The Eras Tour star and her British actor partner ended things a few weeks ago per an exclusive scoop by Entertainment Tonight.

A source told the publication the breakup “was not dramatic” which is great news but probably won’t stop Taylor from writing three albums, 19 singles and several feature-length film scripts about it.

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the informant continued.

I had to call my mom when I found out about Taylor and Joe — politics and poetry (@rebelpioneer) April 9, 2023

i am choosing to not believe taylor swift and joe alwyn broke up pic.twitter.com/Vm5bi1GytJ — kenn 🫶 (@bobsmuppet) April 8, 2023

Previously, People had reported Joe would travel with Taylor on her tour “when he can” which led us all to believe things were rosy.

“They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career,” a source told the publication last month on March 23.

I’m gonna need to lie down for a minute.

The 33-year-old singer and the 32-year-old actor had been dating since 2016.

“Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up, ET reports” the fuck does he know pic.twitter.com/wloHH3afdx — roro 🫧 (@edacIawthorne) April 8, 2023

do taylor swift and joe alwyn know they’re not allowed to break up when this song literally exists

pic.twitter.com/CtXFgZ1dWA — miguel I taylivia stan (@cowboyinwoods13) April 8, 2023

At one point, the relationship had gotten so serious there were even whispers of an incoming engagement announcement.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe previously told the WSJ Magazine.

Sadly, now it looks like that definitely won’t materialise.

The breakup may also add a little emotional complication to what is already an incredibly logistically complex Eras Tour for Taylor.

first one direction. now Taylor and joe. for the love of all that is good how much can one person take. #TaylorSwift — chrissy (@chris_nicole99) April 9, 2023

me: why y'all treating celebrities' relationship like you're a part of it lmaaao weird



*Taylor swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly break up*



Me: pic.twitter.com/wquimKehup — advogada do sntv (@ifthiswasamcvie) April 8, 2023

One of the tracks she performs during her set is Lavender Haze, a tune the singer confirmed was inspired by her romance with Joe.

“If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful,” she told ET late last year.

If you’re keen for more info on the Taylor Swift Eras tour including potential Australian dates, set lists and footage from previous shows, check out our fuck-off-massive article here.