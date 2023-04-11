In the days following the announcement that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had split up after six years together, your girl didn’t have any Eras Tour dates and so she pretty much laid low.

This left fans to wonder what she’s been up to during this tumultuous time.

Was she holed up in her apartment writing new music? Was she hanging out with her famous friends to distract herself?

Welp, she’s just emerged from her cocoon and while we have no idea if the former is true, we can confirm the latter definitely is. And let us tell you, our queen has been dressing for revenge.

Taylor Swift has been spotted getting dinner in New York with her celeb besties, collaborator Jack Antonoff and his soon-to-be missus, actress Margaret Qualley.

Have a peek at the piccies HERE.

Fans are absolutely LIVING for how freaking hot and unbothered she looks.

lately she’s been dressing for revenge https://t.co/OvYBg7QBYG — nan (@nandgaff) April 11, 2023

Taylor won The Great War — ʳᵒᵇ 👽✨ #TeamAnetra (@robismore) April 11, 2023

mother is mothering — 🥟 (@wontonkukus) April 11, 2023

She is doing well, so happy for her! Love you queen 🥺🤍 — Nicole⁴: FLOWER🌹 (@lalalalisawifey) April 11, 2023

Girly enjoying the single life as she should 👸 — Paula Madrigal (@Mdpau182) April 11, 2023

And by the way, she is goin out tonight! — Jai (Taylor's version) You're on Your Own, kid (@midnights13cl) April 11, 2023

She seems happy and fine. — TOE forever IDC (@Popcornpopin130) April 11, 2023

everyone’s reactions to seeing her…princess of the universe taylor swift pic.twitter.com/RoPEV9ayby — girl who lives in delusion (@dontblameklara) April 11, 2023

📹 | Taylor Swift spotted out and about by a fan recently (supposedly in NYC) pic.twitter.com/ZWK0VwsNlI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) April 11, 2023

Fans also pointed out that Taylor may or may not be wearing a “J” necklace, which has sparked rumours that the breakup might be BS.

Or she’s just fucking with us, who knows!

🚨 Taylor Swift was spotted wearing her iconic 'J' necklace despite there being rumors from major news outlets about her and Joe Alwyn breaking up. pic.twitter.com/7gnoahqSeu — Inez🧣 Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is COMING!!!💜 (@InezNot) April 11, 2023

And get this: Just Jared revealed that the restaurant where they dined is just a few blocks away from Cornelia Street, the title of one of Taylor‘s songs on the Lover album which is believed to be about Joe.

In the song, Taylor sings: “I’ll never walk Cornelia Street again.”

I guess this is her way of saying that she’ll happily walk Cornelia Street, despite the split?

On Monday, PEOPLE reported that Taylor and Joe broke up due to “differences in their personalities.”

“They’ve had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together,” the source claimed.

The insider, who is believed to be close to the couple, reckons that they “ultimately weren’t the right fit for one another” due to Joe struggling with Taylor’s level of fame.

“The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart,” the insider said, adding that Taylor didn’t see them “working out in the long run”.

“They are friendly. She doesn’t have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now,” the source claimed.

An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

More ~sources~ weighed in to shed some light on WTF happened. Per CNN, a “source close to Taylor” said that “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

Meanwhile PEOPLE, considered the holy grail of US goss outlets, also independently confirmed the split via a “source close to the couple”. Basically, a celeb story ain’t true if it’s not on PEOPLE.

RIP Taylor and Joe. What a time, you were.

