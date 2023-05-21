The ex-girlfriend of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has reportedly told friends she was “blindsided” by the singer’s new romance with Taylor Swift. Model Meredith Mickelson and Healy had been in a relationship earlier this year but just four weeks after their break-up, he and Swift kicked things off.

A source close to the matter told The Sun that the 23-year-old was pretty burned by the whole ordeal.

“I hope he treats her better than he treated me,” she allegedly told her friends after Taylor and Matty’s sitch became public knowledge.

The timeline is also super murky, with a very short rebound time between Healy and Mickelson’s relationship ending and Healy and Swift’s beginning.

In case you missed it, the singer spent multiple days working with Taylor in an LA studio in February.

Healy would allegedly leave the studio each night to spend the nights with Mickelson, who supposedly had “no idea” the pair were getting tighter.

“She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it. He’d spend the day in the studio and then come home to her,” said the source.

“Out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls.

“He just ghosted her and that was it. Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor.

“Those of us in her inner circle who she has confided in are quite angry about how he treated her, and feel that he is not a good guy.”

This news comes just days after it was revealed what Taylor’s own (also very recent) ex-partner Joe Alwyn thinks of the whole predicament.

Taylor Swift is expected to bring her global phenomenon Eras Tour to Australia in 2024.

Will she bring Matty Healy too? That remains to be seen, but nothing surprises us anymore.

Our 2023 bingo cards have already been blown to smithereens.