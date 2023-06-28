Here’s Exactly How Ticketek’s Queue System Works If Yr Also About To Yeet Yr Laptop Out Of A Window

Hello Swifties. Tough time, innit? If you’re anything like me, you’ve been spending your entire day watching a very annoying blue line make its way across the Ticketek Lounge of Doom, taunting you as you pray for Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets.

Such fun! Such joy! I’m honestly not even stressed right now!

With some of us being stuck in the Ticketek Lounge for over four hours (I wish I was kidding, babes), many of us are understandably ready to yeet our laptops out of our windows in frustration. The whole ordeal honestly has us all questioning how TF the Ticketek queue system works and if it is indeed, rigga morris.

Well, save those high cortisol levels for Friday’s general ticket sale, my dear sweet Swiftie, because we had an exclusive chat with Ticketek to learn about how their elusive and mysterious queue system works and whether you should actually be queueing up a day before tickets go on sale.

How does the Ticketek queuing system work?

Is it randomised? Is everyone assigned a number that we just can’t see? Well, it’s actually neither of those.

A representative at Ticketek told PEDESTRIAN.TV that Ticketek’s queueing system doesn’t necessarily work chronologically.

“Everyone in the Ticketek lounge has an equal opportunity to get into the site regardless of when they have arrived,” he said.

In other words, if you entered the Ticketek Lounge at 10am and someone else entered it at 11am, the person who arrived at 10am wouldn’t take priority over the 11am person.

While that might sound like it’s all simply an act of chance, Ticketek says that it’s anything but.

“It’s not randomised.”

Yes, it sounds mysterious and vague and kind of has us scratching our heads even more, the Ticketek spokesperson says the process is created in a way that promotes “fair access for all fans.”

Now, this is how I interpret that process: everyone is in the same pool without a tiered numbered system. Then, when someone checks out and buys their ticket (lucky bastards), the system then picks someone out of the pool. It doesn’t matter if they’ve been lining up for longer — everyone is equal.

It’s kinda the ultimate socialist environment. We love our commie overlords!

In a way, you can take solace in knowing that it doesn’t matter when you queue up, you’ve got the same chance as everyone else.

Should I get in the queue way before tickets are on sale?

No, there’s no benefit to being in the queue earlier than everyone else.

Because it isn’t a tiered system, the computer really doesn’t care if you’ve been hanging around longer than old Sally over there.

Moreover, the lounge is only opened 10 minutes before tickets go on sale, which makes all of that time overnight you spend hanging out in Ticketek’s Lounge of Doom kinda redundant.

“There’s no advantage as we open the lounge to the transacting site 10 minutes before tickets go on sale,” they say.

But if you’re in the queue from the beginning of the ticket session, you’ll statistically have a higher likelihood of being picked as you’ve been in there longer than someone who might come an hour later. Ya dig?

While it might be tempting to chuck a sneaky refresh in there to increase your chances, he also warns against this as refreshing your browser will mean that you “lose your session”.

How many Taylor Swift tickets will be available for Friday’s general sale?

While Ticketek couldn’t give us exact numbers as to how many tickets were sold today and how many will be up for grabs on Friday, they did say that there would be plenty of tickets available on Friday.

“There are still many, many, many tickets available on Friday,” Ticketek told us.

Okay, so maybe we all still have a chance?

That said, he also said that they’re expecting over a million people to access Friday’s general sale (again!), so it’s still going to be slim pickings out there.

Will Ticketek be releasing more tickets?

Sometimes ticket sellers will periodically release a bunch of tickets on their site in an effort to stop scalpers from scalpin’ (assholes).

But it’s bad news for Swifties as the Ticketek representative told us that there won’t be any more ticket releases.

SAD.

But don’t worry, all hope is not lost as they’ll soon be launching their official resale site.

“There will be an official resale site launching in September, which would be the official place to buy tickets.”

The Ticketek Fan To Fan Marketplace is set to launch on Monday 4th of September.

It’s through here that fans can cop tickets through the official reseller. Tickets won’t be able to be priced for more than 10 per cent above their original cost, which means that you won’t fork out an arm and a leg for ’em.

Finally, some good news.