Aussie Swifties Are Legit Dipping Into Their House Deposit Fund To Snag Tickets & Honestly, Fair

Aussie Swifties are cutting and pasting cash from much more long-term accounts to fund their Eras Tour ticket purchases and honestly, we get it. No amount of financial planning can get in the way of this concert.

Speaking to 9Honey about her recent purchase, one Swiftie known as “Abigail” said she’d taken the money originally destined for a downpayment on a house and spent it on 2x VIP package tickets at $1249.90 a piece. One of the tickets was for her and the other was for her mum. Cute.

“I couldn’t take the chance that I wouldn’t get the ticket,” she said told the publication.

“I was happy to pay whatever it took to be able to see her. It wasn’t about getting any extras or even a good seat.

“I just wanted a guaranteed seat.”

The tickets purchased by Abigail were part of the “It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package”.

The package includes “One unforgettable A Reserve floor ticket, a Special set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints, and “exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise”.

Overall, they’re massively overpriced considering the regular A Reserve tickets are only $379.90.

The VIP packages don’t even come with a meet and greet!

On top of that, she also paid for the ability to refund the tickets. This added an extra $218 to the bill.

In total, $2724.70 that could’ve gone towards a 3-bedroom house in the outer suburbs of Sydney is now in the pockets of Ticketek, Taylor Swift and Frontier Touring. But who can blame her?

If you’re after the most budget option, rest assured G Reserve seats are only $79.90. You’ll just have to fight off the other millions of ticket-hungry Swifties to get one.

For more info, peep our full guide on how to give yourself the best chance of attending Taylor’s Aussie Eras Tour shows.