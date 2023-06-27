Ppl Who Try Reselling T-Swift Melb Show Tix For Fked Prices Could Face Fines Of More Than $500k

Sucked in to the ticket scalpers who were planning to take over Melbourne’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour ‘cos the Victorian Government is officially on your ass.

Basically, the state government has declared Swift’s concerts to be “major events” therefore the buyers are protected by the ticket scalping laws.

The Major Event Act 2009 prohibits resellers from advertising or selling tickets for more than 10 per cent above the face value of the OG tickets.

Non-compliant scalpers can cop penalties ranging from $908 to $545,220, depending on the nature of the offences.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: “As the live music capital of Australia, Melbourne is Taylor-made to host iconic events like this,” per 9News.

“By protecting our major events from ticket scalpers, we’re ensuring fans have the best chance possible of seeing their music idols.

“Our message to ticket scalpers is clear — don’t sell Taylor Swift tickets at inflated prices, otherwise, you will be fined.”

As for scalpers in New South Wales — the only other state Swift is going to — laws that were introduced in 2018 prohibit the reselling of tickets for profit.

“It is against the law to resell tickets to NSW events for profit. And the resale of tickets outside some venues, such as the Sydney Cricket Ground and Sydney Olympic Park, is prohibited,” the NSW Government wrote on their website.

Those who are caught breaching NSW scalping laws could see penalties of $110,000 if it is a corporation or $22,000 for an individual.

So yeah, good luck to the ticket scalpers who are literally gonna get scalped by the VIC and NSW Governments if they’re caught. And as they should ‘cos we all know that buying tickets on Wednesday and Friday is going to be a ‘yuge fuck around.

Even the AMEX presale was messy, and that was just VIP packages.

May the odds be in your favour, Swifties.

Image Source: Getty Images / Natasha Moustache/TAS23