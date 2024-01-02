Taylor Swift Tickets Are Being Sold For $2k By Scalpers As Inspectors Crack Down On Sales

By

George Shiers

Published

Scalpers have been busted reselling tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour’s Melbourne shows at an increase of more than 400%.

Tickets bought for $379 were being sold online for as much as $2210.

Inspectors in Victoria have already busted the illegal sale of more than 1000 seats to the singer’s shows next month on sites such as eBay, Gumtree and Stubhub.

Authorities say they have cancelled at least 1090 tickets to the concerts so far.

“Event organisers will only accept authorised tickets on the night,” Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said earlier this week.

In Victoria, selling tickets to major events for more than 10% of the face value is illegal. Anyone caught scalping tickets can face fines ranging from $908 for an individual, to $545,220 for an organisation.

It was not the first time Dimopoulos has warned against scalpers.

“As the live music capital of Australia, Melbourne is Taylor-made to host iconic events like this,” he told media in June last year.

“By protecting our major events from ticket scalpers, we’re ensuring fans have the best chance possible of seeing their music idols.

“Our message to ticket scalpers is clear — don’t sell Taylor Swift tickets at inflated prices, otherwise, you will be fined.”

Scalpers in New South Wales, the only other state Swift is set to perform, face even harsher penalties. Those caught breaching laws could face fines of $22,000 as an individual, or $110,000 as a corporation.

Swift is set to perform three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 17 and 18, and four shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney on February 23 – 26.

