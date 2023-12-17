Blake Lively Shared Pics From Taylor Swift’s Bday Party, Revealing Who Was There & Who Wasn’t

In case ya missed it from the many photos on social media, Taylor Swift turned 34 last week. To celebrate, she threw a huge, fuck-off, star-studded birthday bash which included a bunch of the usual suspects.

Taylor herself fired off the first round of pics from the event on her Insta, writing: “Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday.”

Taylor Swift with her besties Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively. (Credit: Instagram / Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift with Eras Tour support act Sabrina Carpenter.

Overnight, her celeb bestie Blake Lively also shared a bunch of snaps which gave us even more insight into who was present at the partay and who was not.

“Somehow, she’s even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only,” she captioned a series of snaps.

Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively in a very normie-esque selfie. (Credit: Instagram / Blake Lively)

Who was invited to Taylor Swift’s birthday party?

Guests included the aforementioned Blake Lively and her hubby Ryan Reynolds, plus model Gigi Hadid, Tay Tay collaborator Jack Antonoff, and Eras Tour performers Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams.

READ MORE Win Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets By Entering One Of These Comps We’ve Nicely Found For You

Her other famous friends in attendance included Zoë Kravitz, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, and Este and Alana Haim.

Is that ABIGAIL!?!?!?!? (Credit: Instagram / Blake Lively)

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were also spied in the pics, as well as Taylor’s childhood bestie Abigail Anderson (who OG fans will remember from the song “Fifteen”).

Who was absent?

Noticeably absent was her NFL star boo Travis Kelce, presumably because he was busy being an athlete and all that.

Her gal pals Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner also weren’t pictured but I have no doubt there’s zero bad blood there as all three gals have been spotted hanging out recently.

Where did Taylor Swift have her birthday party?

In true Tay Tay fashion, her birthday party was a full-on fiesta which started with dinner at Freemans Restaurant and kicked on with an afterparty at Manhattan nightclub The Box.

There were no water slides or “I <3 Taylor Swift” tees — it was much more chic and grown-up.

HBD TAY!!!!