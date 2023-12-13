If you were one of thousands of people who missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, then you have one option left: you’ll simply have to win them. Luckily, there are plenty of competitions running right now offering Taylor Swift tickets as prizes. Praise be.

Now, you may be thinking, “But isn’t pinning all my hopes of seeing Taylor Swift live in concert on a literal competition a huge risk because the chances of winning are so low?” And you would be correct! However, may I also remind you that dealing with Ticketmaster’s loading screen of pain was also a huge risk with low chances. Swings and roundabouts. Winning a ticket also feels marginally more likely than someone deciding that no, they don’t want to go anymore, and selling their tickets on the resale site.

In a spirit of Christmas giving, I have rounded up every single way to win Taylor Swift tickets right now, and will be continuing to update this as more come out. Never say I don’t do anything for you, anonymous reader. (Actually, feel free to say it, because we do not know each other, you and I.)

A visual representation of all of us from now till Feb. (Photo: Getty.)

Rent Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Extended Edition) on Amazon Prime

Anyone who rents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Extended Version) on Amazon Prime between December 14 and December 31 will be entered in a draw to win 2x tickets to Taylor Swift in either Melbourne or Sydney, plus hotel accommodation.

“We hope that this contest will give one lucky fan and a guest the chance to experience the thrill and excitement of seeing Taylor Swift perform live in person after enjoying the film on Prime Video,” Prime’s head of video Hushidar Kharas said. Quite frankly, if you win the tickets and don’t take another fan as your guest, that is a crime.

The movie version of the Eras Tour is three hours long and includes three songs not included in the theatrical release, because if there’s one thing Ms Swift knows how to do, it’s giving the girlies an extra little treat. (It’s me, I’m girlies.)

You can also enter the competition by sending a physical letter (!!) to Prime Australia, no renting necessary. You do, however, need to have a Prime Account. One entry per account.

Rent the film for $24.99 on Prime here, or figure out the letter writing option here.

Total tickets: 2.

Book dinner at a Crown Sydney Restaurant

Crown Sydney are giving away a behemoth 176 Taylor Swift tickets (A Reserve, too!) to people who book a meal at one of eight different restaurants across December 3 to February 15.

There’s a few catches, of course: it must be a booking on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, it must be for four or more people, and there’s a minimum spend per person for lunch or dinner. But if you wanted a decent chance of winning tickets, then booking dinner at Nobu or Woodcut seems like a fun way to try.

Make like Taylor Swift and go out for dinner! Ideally with your celebrity friends like Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Miles Teller, or somewhat bafflingly, Hugh Jackman. (Photo: Getty.)

These are the restaurants involved in the promotion:

A’Mare restaurant — min. spend: $80 per person for lunch, $120 per person for dinner.

Cirq bar and lounge — min. spend: $70 per person for lunch or dinner.

Teahouse bar and lounge — min. spend: $70 per person for lunch or dinner.

TWR bar — min. spend: $70 per person for lunch or dinner.

Woodcut restaurant — min. spend: $80 per person for lunch, $120 per person for dinner.

Nobu restaurant — min. spend: $80 per person for lunch, $120 per person for dinner.

88 Noodle restaurant — min. spend: $80 per person for lunch, $120 per person for dinner.

Silks restaurant — min. spend: $80 per person for lunch, $120 per person for dinner.

Book dinner here.

Total tickets: 176.

Listen to Swiftie Radio on the LiSTNR App

Oh no, how tough: you, a Taylor Swift fan, must listen to Swiftie Radio to win. LiSTNR is giving away 2x tickets to the Eras Tour in Sydney (plus flights and accommodation), and all you have to do is listen to her music. Win-win. For additional entries, all you need to do is answer what surprise song you want Taylor to play when she comes to Australia.

The competition ends on January 10th, 2024 at 11.59pm, so get cracking.

Enter LiSTNR’s competition here.

Total tickets: 2.

Tell NOVA FM which is your favourite Taylor Swift Era and why

This is by far the simplest Taylor Swift ticket competition to enter. NOVA FM is giving away two C-Reserve tickets to one of Taylor’s Sydney concerts, plus flights and accommodation, and all you have to do is hand over your personal details and tell Nova which Taylor Swift Era is your favourite and why. (Yes, that does mean you have to choose between Debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, but at least there’s no wrong answers.)

Taylor Swift watching you complain about not having tickets but then not entering any competition. (Photo: Instagram.)

The competition ends on February 2, 2024 at 5pm AEST, so you have some time. Unfortunately, the only eligible states are NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, for reasons unbeknownst to me. If you are a Tasmanian or Northern Territorian who is particularly aggrieved, I suggest you take it up with Big Boss NOVA.

Enter NOVA’s competition here.

Total tickets: 2.

That’s all for now, folks. We’ll keep updating this story as new competitions open. If you are in the absurdly fortunate position to be giving away Taylor Swift tickets and would like to be added to this article, email me: alex.bruce-smith@pedestriangroup.com.au. (If you are a lovely kind human who would like to invite me personally, the email remains the same.)

May the odds be ever in your favour.