Taylor Swift’s Eras Film Is Hitting Aussie Cinemas In Oct & I Can’t Wait To Sing Into A Choc Top

There’s nothing sweeter than waking up to a Taylor Swift announcement, is there? (Or going to bed before one is announced, if you’re a night owl like me). Our girl has gone and revealed that she’s bringing her Eras Tour concert movie to cinemas across the globe this October.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide……..” Taylor shared on Instagram.

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theaters website!”

Here’s everything we know about the super exciting release.

What is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie?

Here’s a lil description of what to expect from the flick via the Hoyts website: “The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!”

When is the Eras Tour movie coming to Australia?

Good news, Aussie Swifties! The flick is coming Down Under this October after previously being announced exclusively in North America.

Where do I buy tickets?

Suss out your local cinema’s website for deets on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie, AKA my soon-to-be new favourite film.