Taylor Swift Officially Hits Billionaire Status, Along With 264 Other Absurdly Rich People

Huge news, Swifties: your girl Taylor Swift is now a billionaire thanks to the almighty Eras Tour. You can do with this information what you like, my friends.

The money gods at Forbes confirmed the news with the release of its annual “New Billionaires List.”

It’s worth noting that 265 people became billionaires over the past year, up from 150 newcomers in 2023. Dayum…

According to the publication, Swift has amassed an estimated (USD)$1.1 billion fortune this year, obviously thanks to the epic Eras Tour as well as her ever-growing catalog of music, plus her real estate portfolio.

The face you make when you realise your tour is gonna help ya hit billionaire status. (Credit: Getty)

Taylor is the first musician to hit 10 figures from their music and tours, so that’s something!

Her fellow musos Rihanna and Jay-Z hit their billionaire status by earning dosh through makeup and fashion brands (hello Fenty!), booze brands, and entertainment holdings.

Last year, Billboard estimated that Taylor earned around $1.82 billion in music sales and royalties, concert tickets, merchandise sales at concerts and movie ticket sales in 2023. The Eras Tour alone generated approximately $900 million in ticket sales in 2023.

So basically, we’ve seen this one coming for a while!

Who else has joined the Forbes billionaires list in 2024?

The other newcomers to join the list include basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and designer shoe king Christian Louboutin.

The list is led by by French businessman Bernard Arnault, who earned his $233 billion fortune as the overseer of the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands (which include Louis Vuitton and Sephora).

Then you’ve got the usual suspects (and I mean that literally): Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, Mukesh Ambani and Larry Page.

The news of Taylor Swift becoming a billionaire is conflicting stuff for us Swifties, much like it was when Rihanna became a billionaire back in 2021.

Taylor Swift has proven time and time again that she’s a charitable celeb — more so than many others — who genuinely seems to care about the general public as well as her fans.

But in a world with so much poverty and devastation, is there ever such thing as a good billionaire? I’ll leave it to you to decide.