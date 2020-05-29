In a wild turn of events, Forbes Magazine has stripped Kylie Jenner of her status as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, a year after it bestowed the title on her in the first place.

In a scathing article published overnight, Forbes accused the young cosmetics mogul and her family of spinning a “web of lies” and providing them with false information about her earnings.

For example, the Jenner camp told Forbes that Kylie Cosmetics reached $360 million in sales for the 2018 year, but a Coty presentation put the figure closer to $125 million.

Reps for Kylie Jenner also told Forbes that her skincare line did $100 million in revenues in its first month and a half, but filings show the line was “on track” to finish the year with $25 million in sales.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” they said.

Forbes now, they estimate her personal fortune to be somewhere “just under $900 million”, so I’m sure she’ll find a way to muddle through.