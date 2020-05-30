In an explosive report published overnight, Forbes Magazine accused Kylie Jenner and her inner circle of lying about the finances of Kylie Cosmetics, and revoked her status as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

Jenner, of course, has been made aware of the article, and is not very happy. Earlier today, she took to Twitter to slam Forbes Magazine for its reporting, saying:

“what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period”

In its report, Forbes accused Kylie Jenner of spinning a “web of lies”, and claimed that her family provided them with false information, including “tax returns that were likely forged”, to bolster her supposed financial position.

She responded angrily to this, saying:

“that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

She then took the classic tack of saying she has other, more important things on her mind right now anyway, adding:

“i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have.”

To put things in perspective, Forbes now estimates Jenner’s personal wealth to be somewhere in the range of $900 million, so she’ll probably be fine, you guys.

