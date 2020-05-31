The latest scandal to rock the Kardashian / Jenner klan is the allegation that Kylie Jenner fudged her tax returns and inflated her personal wealth to reach billionaire status, when in fact she’s actually worth much less.

Forbes casually dropped an article on Friday titled Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies—and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire, that includes evidence that the makeup mogul lied about her earnings to become the youngest self-made billionaire and they effectively stripped her of the title.

Although Kylie brushed it off on Twitter, The Sun reports that she is “furious” with momager Kris Jenner and is refusing to take her calls.

“Kris — who reportedly gets ten percent of Kylie’s deals – is in panic mode,” a source told the publication. “Kylie won’t answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust. Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high.”

Meanwhile, sources previously told the outlet that “Kris and Kylie are freaking out and fear that this is going to hurt their brand, and even worse, they could be in trouble with the government,” and that they are “definitely worried.”

Kylie immediately denied the allegations in a series of tweets on Friday. “I thought this was a reputable site…all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol,” she wrote.

To quote eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian (a fountain of blunt wisdom):