Over the Christmas period, I remember covering a story about the Kardashian family’s batshit holiday party and I wrote a line to the effect of: “All the money in the world can’t buy good taste.”

Similarly, all the money in the world apparently can’t help the Kar-Jenners master the art of cutting a freaking cake.

Kylie Jenner shared the unconventional way she cut her Mother’s Day cake on Insta, describing people’s reactions as “disturbed” (rightfully so).

“People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did,” the beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Story.

*screams internally*

Naturally, Twitter is paying her out for her bizarre cake-cutting antics and it’s the only way she’ll learn tbh.

