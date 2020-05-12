Thanks for signing up!

Over the Christmas period, I remember covering a story about the Kardashian family’s batshit holiday party and I wrote a line to the effect of: “All the money in the world can’t buy good taste.”

Similarly, all the money in the world apparently can’t help the Kar-Jenners master the art of cutting a freaking cake.

Kylie Jenner shared the unconventional way she cut her Mother’s Day cake on Insta, describing people’s reactions as “disturbed” (rightfully so).

“People were very disturbed I cut my cake how I did,” the beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram Story.

*screams internally*

Naturally, Twitter is paying her out for her bizarre cake-cutting antics and it’s the only way she’ll learn tbh.

The way kylie Jenner has cut this cake is bothering me pic.twitter.com/emoblMlCuc — Megan Vlad (@MeganVlad) May 10, 2020

WHY DID KYLIE JENNER CUT HER CAKE LIKE THIS??? SHES A LITERAL PSYCHOPATH pic.twitter.com/uoa2MTIAXC — Sean Conklin (@seanzoid) May 11, 2020

we really need to talk about the way miss @KylieJenner has cut herself a piece of cake pic.twitter.com/orKcvFH1Ij — DÆNiêL (@D_Radiance) May 11, 2020

Can we talk about how Kylie Jenner cuts cake, psychopath vibes pic.twitter.com/GhXSZr3g5H — esme. (@_ESM3) May 10, 2020