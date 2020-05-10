Thanks for signing up!

According to a slew of recent reports, Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea secretly gave birth to a bb after hiding her pregnancy from the world for months, a la Kylie Jenner.

A friend of the couple told Metro.co.uk that Azalea welcomed her first child with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Playboi Carti — whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter — just a few weeks ago.

Now, Azalea has broken her silence on Instagram, leaving fans v. v. v. confused.

The rapper posted a pic of herself in activewear and captioned it, “The sky needs the blue.”

Based on her washboard abs, it would be hard to believe that she gave birth to a baby just weeks ago, but stranger things have happened.

It’s also possible that the pic is a throwback from before she was pregnant.

As fans started to flood the comments section with curious questions, Azalea disabled the commenting function so that fans couldn’t ponder what the heck is going on.

Some punters have taken to Twitter to pontificate if maybe she’s having a boy based on the ‘blue’ reference in the caption plus another bizarre tweet, see below:

It's a BOY — BOPS N BOPS (@BOPSnBOPS) May 10, 2020

Another fan wished her a happy mother’s day, obvs insinuating that she’s now a mama.

Back in December, Hollywood Unlocked reported sources close to the couple had confirmed Iggy was six months pregnant, but gave no other details surrounding the alleged pregnancy, including whether Iggy was expecting a boy or girl.

She and Playboi Carti (lol) first began dating back in 2018.