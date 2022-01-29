A man has been arrested in New York after allegedly driving his car into Taylor Swift’s apartment building and then trying to gain entry, which is supremely scary. I’ll say it once, I’ll say it again: leave Taylor alone!

As first reported by USA Today, a 31 year-old-man called Morgan Mank was arrested by police at 3am on Thursday.

He allegedly drove the wrong way down a street where Taylor owns a townhouse and multiple apartments. Mank then crashed into one of the buildings and tried (but failed) to gain entry into it, according to a police spokesperson.

According to USA Today, the spokesperson couldn’t confirm allegations that Mank told police that he wouldn’t leave until he’d met Taylor.

The publication said that Mank was arrested on charges of drunk driving and driving while ability impaired. He was also taken to hospital so he could be evaluated.

At the time of publishing, it hasn’t been confirmed whether Taylor was in the apartment when the crash occurred.

This is not the first or even second time Taylor Swift’s had to deal with stalking, which is extremely grim.

Back in 2018, a 22-year-old man called Roger Alvarado was arrested after he reportedly broke into her NYC townhouse.

According to the initial reports, the man climbed a ladder up to her window and shattered it. In extremely creepy allegations, he also apparently took a shower (!) and slept in her bed (!!!).

He served a six-month jail stint for illegally entering Swift’s house.

In 2019, just weeks after he was released, he then allegedly broke into her home again. He was later sentenced to two to four years in jail by the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Later that year, a man called David Page Liddle was detained by police after it was reported that he’d been acting suspiciously at a park near Taylor’s Rhode Island home.

Police found a load of suspected burglary tools in his backpack and Liddle allegedly said he was trying to “catch up with Taylor Swift” so she could give him tips on his music career.

Back in March 2020 (the month the world ended), Taylor Swift penned an essay for Elle where she wrote about 30 lessons she learned before turning 30. Grimly, one of those things was stalker-related.

In lesson seven, the learning was “my biggest fear”.

“My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds,” she wrote.

“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.

“Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity.”

Deeply admire than mindset from Taylor, because it must be fucking scary to have people trying to break into your home.

And let’s be real it’s not a good way to get an album dedicated to you, I’m sorry! Unless the album is called F*ck Off (Taylor’s Version).