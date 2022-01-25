Legend of our times Taylor Swift has fabulously clapped back at noted man Damon Albarn online after he made some choice comments about her in an interview. Swifties, pack your slingshots, we ride at dawn.

For context, Damon Albarn (who you may know from his work behind the Gorillaz, or Blur if you’re 70 years old) sat down with the LA Times for a massive interview this week. Naturally, as all old men are wont to do these days, he brought up his distaste for the way singers are climbing the charts and gaining success in the industry now.

Namely, Albarn mentioned how singers back in his day (read: the grunge-heavy 90s) relied on “sound and attitude” to find success. Sounds like a bunch of hogwash because it is.

“Do you think a lot of modern musicians are relying on sound and attitude?” journalist Mikael Wood asked.

“Name someone who’s not,” Albarn said.

To this, Wood says that Taylor Swift is an excellent songwriter who relies on her own abilities.

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” Albarn responded.

Wood mentions that she does, and also co-writes many of her songs as well, to which Albarn said it “doesn’t count”.

“I know what co-writing is,” he said.

“Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. That doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.

“And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

So uhhh, what’s your actual point here, sir?

Swift saw the interview talk shit on her name, and came to defend herself and her songwriting ass.

PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering ???? — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

The thing is, on some songs Taylor Swift gets no help at all, giving her a solo writing credit.

On other tracks, she comes in with a written song and gets help from other professionals to tweak it to perfection. She could very well still give herself the solo writing credit, but she shares it, making sure she’s credited as a co-writer.

Seeing the clapback from Taylor, Albarn attempted to go back on his many many words of unnecessary hate to say that everything he said was “reduced to clickbait”.

Rapid-fire question, did you or did you NOT say “she doesn’t write her own songs”. Us journalists can’t put words in your mouth, friend.

After this interaction, a whole heap of Swifties (and others) arrived on Twitter to post their reactions and memes. Hell, even Grindr came to the party.

not the gays showing up for the drama ???? — gaytricia clarkson (@gaytricia_c) January 24, 2022

He wrote woo and then tapped the pencil against his paper a few times before being like :: finger snap ::: hoo!” — Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) January 24, 2022

This just goes to show that maybe, just maybe, when someone mentions another artist during an interview, you say nothing at all when you don’t like them.

Anyway, I’m off to listen to one of Swift’s multiple self-written albums, just to cleanse this whole interaction out of my brain.