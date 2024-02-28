Taylor Swift Dream Made Reality For Local Sydneysider Battling Aggressive Cancer

Thanks to the kindness of a charity organisation, a Sydneysider battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy was able to attend Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Sydney on the final night.

The 44-year-old Swiftie, Young Jae Kim, was diagnosed with an aggressive soft tissue cancer (sarcoma) in late 2023, and is currently receiving treatment. Since then Young has also faced an assortment of other medical issues, and visits Westmead Hospital regularly to receive chemotherapy.

Together with his wife Cherie Kim, Young has two children, and his family have supported Young in his battle with sarcoma.

Which makes the story of how Young decided to repay his beloved wife when he was offered to have a wish granted by the charity Dreams2Live4.

The charity, which aims to empower people with cancer to “dream and find purpose again”, was thrilled to hear Young explain how his dream was to spend some quality time with his wife on a date night, and see her favourite artist live.

“I love nothing more than seeing my wife, Cherie happy, so knowing Taylor Swift was coming to Australia, I knew we had to go and see her together, if possible with my health challenges,” shared Young.

What a wholesome dream! Truly sweet how throughout everything Young has undergone he appreciates the simple things in life, like music and making people he loves happy. King!

Dreams2Live4 got to work, and thanks to a donation from the Mounties Group, the charity was able to make Young’s dream of seeing Taylor Swift come true.

“My wife’s favourite Taylor song is ‘Shake it Off’ and I was so excited to see her face and enjoy some one on one time, outside of a hospital setting for the night,” shared Young after the show.

“It’s been a ‘Cruel Summer’ for our family indeed, but we were excited to ‘Shake it Off’ for the night.”

CEO of Dreams2Live4 Louise Mahoney shared she and the charity were “thrilled to have made this dream come true”.

“When a dream is achieved, there is a feeling of joy and positive wellbeing that lasts beyond the dream itself,” she stated.

Huge congrats to Young and Cherie for the amazing and very well deserved night!