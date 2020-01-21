Taylor Swift graces the cover of the latest issue of Variety where she reveals some heartbreaking details about her beloved mother, Andrea Swift.

In the cover story, the singer disclosed that her mother is battling cancer for a second time as well as a brain tumour which was discovered during the course of her cancer treatment.

“The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before,” Swift said. “So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

The singer revealed Andrea Swift’s cancer diagnosis in an essay she wrote for Elle magazine last March.

“Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” the younger Swift wrote. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem.”

In December, Swift gave some indication as to why there will be fewer stops for her Lover tour during an interview with Billboard.

“This is a year where I have to be there for my family — there’s a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home,” she said.

“I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose,” she said. “It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift said. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”