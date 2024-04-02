Australian Aid Worker Killed In Israeli Air Strike While Transporting Food Into Northern Gaza

An Australian is among four aid workers and a Palestinian driver killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi reported on social media that the Israeli military “bombed three cars belonging to foreign nationals” who he said worked for food charity organisation World Central Kitchen.

Mahmoud Thabet, a paramedic from the Palestinian Red Crescent who was on the team that transported the bodies to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, told the Associated Press that the car was delivering aid that had arrived hours earlier from Cyprus.

Footage posted to Tirawi’s social media shows the remains of the bodies, some of which can be seen wearing clothing with the charity’s logo on it. (PEDESTRIAN.TV has chosen not to publish these images.)

Photos of the aid workers’ passports – British, Australian and Polish — have also been posted to social media. The fourth aid worker’s nationality is unknown.

The Israel Defence Force said it will investigate the “tragic incident”.

“Following the reports regarding the World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was “urgently investigating” the reports.

“I’m very concerned about the loss of life that is occurring in Gaza,” he said, per ABC News.

“My Government has supported a sustainable ceasefire, we’ve called for the release of hostages, and there have been far too many innocent lives – Palestinian and Israeli – lost during the Gaza Hamas conflict.”

World Central Kitchen has condemned the strike in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER,” the organisation said.

Since October 7, at least 32,845 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to Al Jazeera. More than 75,000 have been wounded. The Israeli death toll remains 1,139.

Image: Anadolu / Getty