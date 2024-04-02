Albanese Failed TWICE To Give An Answer On If He Would Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appeared on ABC’s 7.30 Report where he was asked twice by journalist Sarah Ferguson if he would call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. And not once but twice did Albanese squirm his way out of giving a direct answer.

After Australian humanitarian worker Zomi Frankcom was tragically killed by an Israeli air strike, Albanese appeared on the 7.30 program to discuss how the shocking loss would affect Australia’s efforts to cease the bloodshed in Gaza.

Describing the loss of Zomi as “an extraordinary tragedy”, the PM confirmed that he has spoken with the Israeli Government about the death: “And we expect full accountability for this tragedy.”

Unfortunately, apart from sharing what a tragedy the loss of Zomi was, there weren’t really many other questions that Albanese gave a direct answer to in the rest of the 15-minute interview.

Right off the bat, when asked if he could confirm whether or not the vehicle that Zomi was in was targeted by Israeli forces, Albanese responded with a disappointedly unhelpful answer.

“We know the vehicle was hit,” he said.

“We know as well that governments are responsible for actions that take place, and this is completely unacceptable. We await the details and we await a full explanation but we want as the Australian Government, accountability for what has occurred to the Australian citizen.”

Albanese giving the equivalent of a “the front fell off” answer should have been a warning as to how the rest of the interview would go.

Towards the end of the interview, Ferguson began to grill the PM on the death of Zomi and if it would lead to Australia calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Is it time for Australia to change its position on the war in Gaza? Are you calling now for an immediate ceasefire?” Ferguson asked.

However it seems that the PM has trouble with hearing a difference between “immediate” ceasefire, and eventual ceasefire.

“Well, we have called for a humanitarian ceasefire and a sustainable ceasefire,” Albanese answered.

Even after Ferguson pulled him up on the non-answer, Albanese still managed to weasel his way out of admitting that he has not called for an immediate ceasefire.

“I want to know if you are prepared to shift Australia’s position, not describing the need for a ceasefire, but to actually calling for an immediate ceasefire?” Ferguson pressured.

“We have called for ceasefires. We have voted that way. That’s in the United Nations,” responded the PM again.

“We have put out statements calling for that way. But it must be sustainable. You don’t want a ceasefire and then it to recommence in just a short period of time.”

At this point, Ferguson realised she should change her line of questioning to Australia’s relationship with Israel.

“Are there any elements to Australia’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself?” She asked.

Again, Albanese evaded the question.

“We have very clearly said, Israel, like other states, has a right to defend itself but how it defends itself matters,” he said.

Albanese stated that he and the Government are aiming to create “sustainable ceasefire” and a “long term solution”, along with other governments such as New Zealand and Canada.

Since October 7, at least 32,845 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to Al Jazeera. More than 75,000 have been wounded. The Israeli death toll remains 1,139.

