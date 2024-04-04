Israeli Defence Sources Call BS On Zomi Frankcom’s Death Being A Case Of ‘Misidentification’

Israel has labelled its killing of seven aid workers, including Australian Zomi Frankcom, in Gaza a “grave mistake” that was the result of “misidentification”. However, Israeli Defence Force sources have told local media the deaths were a result of a commander disobeying direct orders.

Seven aid workers were killed while delivering food in Gaza on Tuesday, after the IDF dropped three air strikes on their two vehicles. The cars were branded with the logo of aid organisation World Central Kitchen, and the aid workers inside the vehicles were wearing protective gear and World Kitchen Aid logos.

Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres accused Israel of targeting the workers “car by car”, but Israeli officials have claimed the attack was a “mistake” and that “these things happen” during war. (It’s worth noting here that it is a breach of international law to attack humanitarian workers and experts have said Israel’s actions could amount to war crimes.)

Seven aid workers were killed by the IDF earlier this week. Image: Getty.

“This incident was a grave mistake,” IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said the deaths were the result of “a misidentification — at night during a war in very complex conditions”.

However, Israeli news publication Haaretz said its IDF sources claim the killing of the aid workers was not the result of misunderstanding or a lack of coordination, but because “IDF officers on the ground do what they want”.

A source in the IDF’s intelligence branch claimed to the publication that command “knows exactly what the cause of the attack was – in Gaza, everyone does as he pleases.”

“It has no connection to coordination,” the source continued.

“You can set up another 20 administrations or war rooms, but if someone doesn’t decide to put an end to the conduct of some of the troops inside Gaza, we’ll see more incidents like this.”

Zomi Francom had been working with World Central Kitchen and providing meals to the hungry for five years. Image: Facebook.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not apologised for the deaths, though he did say they were “unintended” and “tragic” and would be investigated.

“These things happen in wartime,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday, per Al Jazeera.

Zomi Frankcom’s family have called for a war crime inquiry to investigate her death.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not publicly responded to their request, but he said he wants “accountability” from Israel for Frankcom’s death and will be taking advice on the “appropriate way forward”.

What that “accountability” will actually look like remains to be seen — so far, his interviews on the matter have left a lot to be desired.