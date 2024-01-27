United Nations’ ICJ Delivers Verdict, Orders Israel To ‘Take All Measures’ Preventing Genocide

The United Nation’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has delivered its ruling in the case made by South Africa against Israel. The ICJ has ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts, with ICJ President Joan Donoghue describing the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic”.

Though the court agreed with several of South Africa’s points, it has not ordered an immediate ceasefire.

What is the ICF South Africa v. Israel Case?

For those who aren’t in the know. Last week the ICJ began hearing hearing the first ever legal proceedings held over Israel’s occupation of Palestine in the 75 years since the Genocide Convention was ratified.

The Republic of South Africa has alleged that Israel’s actions during the Israel/Hamas war have breached Article II of the Genocide Convention. The three main points of interest that South Africa has highlighted are:

The mass killing and wounding of people in Gaza. That Israel is not acting in “self defence”. How Israel has expressed “genocidal intent”.

The hearing was held at The Hague and lasted two days, concluding once Israel finished its defence.

What did the ICJ rule?

As a result of the case, the ICJ has ordered Israel to take all measures possible to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

It is still considering whether South Africa’s allegations of genocide are founded.

A verdict on whether the ICJ believes the acts that have been committed are genocide could still take possibly years.

While Joan Donoghue has ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts, she also did not order for an immediate ceasefire.

What happens next?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said since the ruling: “Israel’s commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to defend our country.”

Though the ruling from the ICJ is clear in what it has requested Israel to do, anyone who did Legal Studies in Year 11 knows that it does not have the power to enforce its decisions.

It is unknown what exactly will happen next, however the ruling itself is historic.

This is a developing story.