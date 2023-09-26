Swifties Desperate For Eras Tour Tickets Beware ‘Cos Scammers Are Ramping Up Their Slimy Schemes

Swifties across Australia are being warned for the gazillionth time to watch out for scams surrounding the sought-after Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets following another huge scam targeting fans on Facebook.

As someone who has missed out on Eras Tour tickets, I’ve been itching for the new resale dates to drop. ICYMI: the Ticketek resale market for the Eras Tour was supposed to open up on September 4, however, it’s been postponed to a new date, which has yet to be confirmed.

As days turn into weeks that turn into months, some fans are growing impatient. So naturally, Swifties are looking at new ways to try and see the “Love Story” singer in 2024. Unfortunately, some of these Swifties are falling victim to Eras Tour scams and are being fished out of their dosh.

Speaking to 2GB’s Ben Fordham Live, a Swiftie known as Grace admitted to losing $1200 after attempting to secure Eras Tour tickets through Facebook.

The 20-year-old said she tried to buy tickets from a “friend of a friend” who claimed they were selling four Taylor Swift tickets that were located in “the best section”.

“I messaged them and they sent a screenshot of the email confirmation of having bought these tickets. It had their name in it, it had the section of the tickets, it had four tickets,” she said.

“So none of my alarm bells were raised because that all looked above board to me.”

She then revealed that after she transferred the moolah, the “friend of a friend” blocked her.

“So I transferred the money, and I was immediately blocked. And I was like, ‘Oh God, this is ringing the alarm bells now,’” Grace continued.

The Swiftie said she called the friend of a friend, who then revealed that the account was hacked.

“When they finally answered, they said, ‘Yeah, I’ve had six other calls like this today. My Facebook has been hacked. That’s not me posting,’” she said.

Grace then called her bank, who claimed they couldn’t do anything to retrieve the money.

Ugh, absolutely frustrating. Like imagine you’re not seeing Taylor, but on top of that, you’ve lost more than $1K.

Two other callers, Yin and Nick, also claimed they lost money trying to buy Eras Tour tickets via Facebook.

Yin said she found a Facebook group that claimed it had “no scammers” but unfortunately, she was gooped out of $600.

As for Nick, he bought tickets from a “friend of a friend” but was also scammed out of $600. Nick claimed the scammer even asked how his family was.

For me personally, I would never ever try and buy tickets off Facebook ‘cos the one time I almost did, they asked me to use a dodgy money transfer system.

I think with scammers allegedly hacking Facebook profiles of real people, some folks might have a sense of security when purchasing tickets because they have that prior connection.

Even though I am desperate for these tickets — they’re for my mum — I don’t think anyone from Facebook would make me feel secure. Especially if they’re asking for 300 buck-a-roos a seat.

If you’re snooping out an Eras Tour resale ticket, we’ve compiled a quickie guide on the ticker reselling sites.

But for now, if you’re waiting for the Ticketek marketplace to open up shop — like me — we’ll just have to sit tight until a new date drops.

The wait makes me feel like I’m in purgatory, TBH.