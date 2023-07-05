An Aussie Swiftie Who Missed Out On Eras Tix Claims Taylor Swift DMed Her W/ A Solution

It’s been a week since tickets went on sale for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour and one week since I was personally traumatised by Ticketek. Did I spend two full days looking at a little blue line making its way across a deathly white screen? Yes. Did I manage to get Taylor Swift tickets? No.

It’s clearly a sensitive time for me.

Thankfully, it looks like I’m not the only Swiftie losing their marbles, with reports that one fan sent Taylor an Instagram DM about the clusterfuck that was buying tickets in Australia — and Taylor apparently responded.

It’s giving: “What would happen if you just called Taylor up?”

The Swiftie, Amina (@amnxa_18), shared her experience via TikTok. In the screenshots, she shared a DM she sent to the pop star, which was sent while she waited in the queue attempting to buy tickets to the Sydney leg of the Eras Tour.

In the DM, Amina said Frontier Touring was giving updates on ticket availability over on Twitter, but the advice wasn’t being reflected on the actual website.

“Hey Taylor, Australia tickets are on sale at the moment,” she wrote. “And I don’t know if you’re aware but there has been promotions on Twitter getting a message out to let people know there is limited space available in Sydney and only tickets [are] available on the Sunday night.

“But on the actual Ticketek website, it is saying general public is on sale for Sydney, on the website it doesn’t say that.

“Many of us are missing out on tickets due to this. Just letting you know about this inconvenience. Thank you, can’t wait to see you with us in Australia.”

It seems like the standard delusional message you send to celebs with the knowledge that they will never even acknowledge your existence.

But then, Amina said TAYLOR ACTUALLY RESPONDED.

“Hey Amina, I can get my team to look into it,” Swift appeared to reply in a screenshot of an Instagram message.

“I’d like to give every one of my fans an opportunity to see me live — I can see why this could be an issue.

“Sorry so-so-so much. Love you, hope to see you in Sydney.”

If Taylor Swift told me she loved me, I would simply be deceased.

At the time of writing, the TikTok has clocked more than five million views. Hot damn.

Naturally, a lot of people have been questioning whether the whole thing is legit or not, to which Amina responded with another TikTok video. In the video, Amina shared a screen recording of her going into her Instagram DMs, where Taylor’s message was shining bright.

“SO THAT FCKING SHIT IS REALLLL,” one person commented.

“I have a feeling that this is real if not her editing skills are good as hell,” another said.

Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go live my ultimate fantasies and DM Taylor too in the delulu hope that she’ll respond to me (she won’t).