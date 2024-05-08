Alert The Group Chat ‘Cos Olivia Rodrigo Is Bringing Her GUTS Tour To Australia Later This Year

This year is truly for the hopeless romantic girlies. We’ve been blessed with the company of Taylor Swift and SZA, Billie Eilish just dropped her 2025 tour dates, and now, the Queen of teen angst and heartbreak, Olivia Rodrigo, is making her way Down Under in October. My body (and bank account) are NOT READY.

It is time to raid your closest JayJays for its skater skirts, ‘cos the “Vampire” songstress is coming to Australia for her GUTS World Tour.

Look, as someone who’s been watching all the GUTS shows on TikTok, I truly thought Miss High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was going to skip on Australia. But nope, the “All-American Bitch” singer is coming to tame all of your teen angst — or adult angst if you’re an Olivia stan above the age of 18-ish.

She’s like a sparkly goon bag!!!! (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena)

What makes these tour dates super exciting is that this is Olivia’s first-ever Australia tour!!! Best believe I will be waiting at the door for these darn tickets, I ain’t missing out on “de ja vu” LIVE!!!

Here’s the information you need to see Olivia Rodrigo at her GUTS World Tour In Australia.

I am so scared because I see the pitchforks and knives in the comments section already!!! Although it is the GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo is only performing in two cities in Australia.

Can you guess which ones? Well, if you said Sydney and Melbourne, you get a gold star!

Olivia Rodrigo will be heading to Sydney in Melbourne in October. The perfect amount of time to pick out an outfit and get into a bunch of situationships so that her songs will hit harder — kidding! Just read a bunch of Wattpad One Direction imagines, and you’ll feel the same thing.

Olivia will be performing a total of four days in Australia, two nights in Melbs and two in Syd.

Melbourne

Wednesday, 9 October — Rod Laver Arena.

Friday, 10 October — Rod Laver Arena.

Sydney

Thursday, 17 October — Qudos Bank Arena.

Friday, 18 October — Qudos Bank Arena.

Unfortunately, with these being the only four dates, folks in Tassie, Western Australia, Queensland, Northern Territory, Australian Captial Territory and South Australia will have to look for travel and accommodation on top of the tix.

When will tickets go on sale for Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian Tour?

If you wanna get in early, Live Nation will be holding a presale which starts at 1pm AEST on Wednesday, 15 May.

The general public sale will kick off at 1pm AEST on Thursday, 16 May.

For more info surrounding Olivia Rodrigo tickets, you can head to Live Nation’s site or Olivia Rodrigo’s.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena)

Will Olivia Rodrigo Have a supporting act for the Australian Tour?

Hell yeah! Supporting the Australian leg of the GUTS Tour will be New Zealand singer BENEE.

You may know her for her TikTok famous song “Supalonely” — which you couldn’t escape for the longest time.

READ MORE Olivia Rodrigo To Donate A Portion Of All Her Ticket Sales To Support Reproductive Rights

So far, that’s all the info we got on Olivia Rodrigo’s Australia Tour.

Now excuse me as I prepare for battle — AKA clashing with 50 million teenagers for these tickets.

Image source: Getty Images / Christopher Polk/Billboard